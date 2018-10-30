Work begins on five schools affected by structural issues

A new contractor has begun on-site repair works in five of the 42 schools where structural safety concerns were raised last week.

The five schools include Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School and adjoining St Luke’s National School, as well as Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan, which were closed as a result of the structural issues identified in the walls of school buildings.

The ground floor is to be reinforced in these three schools allowing them to open to some pupils on Monday, with others returning to interim accommodation.

Work is also commencing on two other schools, Scoil Chaitlín Maude in Tallaght and Castlemills Education Centre in Balbriggan, where “external intervention” is required prior to reopening.

The outcomes of initial inspections are set to be published in the coming days after Education Minister Joe McHugh confirmed today was the deadline for completion of the assesments.

“I am pleased with the progress being made on the programme of initial assessments,” Mr McHugh said.

“I appreciate that parents, pupils and staff are keen to hear results from inspections at schools and the Department is confident that once further analysis is carried out by engineers and consultants we will be in a position to confirm decisions in the next day or two.”

Western building Systems (WBS) who constructed the schools is not involved in the remedial works of the five schools, with a spokesperson confirming “none of the interim solutions are being provided by WBS”.

It is understood the construction of two schools currently underway by WBS are continuing as planned.

A spokesperson for the company said it was continuing to engage with department officials.

Online Editors