Will schools be able to return to normal in wake of lockdown, and what is the likelihood of a teachers strike?

How confident can we be that schools can get back to normal? (stock photo)

When kids return to the classroom at the end of August after nearly five months away, lessons will have to be learnt in a changed environment.

Why are teachers, parents and pupils already feeling nervous about the start of the school year later next month?

There’s huge uncertainty over how – or even if – classrooms will be able to handle the ongoing threat from Covid-19.

Schools have been closed since March 12, with coursework moving online and this year’s Leaving Cert exams replaced by a system of calculated grades.

New Education Minister Norma Foley must find a way to get the system working again without putting public health at risk.

Has anything been decided so far?

On July 1, the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) published some interim guidelines for reopening schools.

They’re strongly based on the evidence that Covid-19 becomes more of a threat as children grow older.

In primary school, for example, the HPSC advises that junior infants, senior infants, and first and second classes do not need to enforce social distancing.

Between third and sixth classes, rooms would be classed as ‘bubbles’, with pupils divided into smaller groups of ‘pods’ to minimise their interaction.

In secondary schools, at least one metre should be maintained between desks and between students and staff.

The HPSC guidelines also recommend staggering lunch breaks and arrival and departure times so that fewer people will gather at the school gates.

Isn’t that at least a good start?

Not for some teachers. Tensions have been raised by what Kieran Christie, general secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI), told the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 last week.

Asked what classrooms might look like under the new regime, he replied: “They’ll look empty, because our members won’t be there without adequate safety measures.”

He added that implementing the guidelines “is not going to be cheap and there’s no point in pretending otherwise”.

This has sparked accusations that teachers are just looking for more money, and would return to work much sooner if they were gett-ing only the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployed Payment (PUP) of €350 a week.

Could a teachers’ strike be on the cards?

That’s the nightmare scenario everyone wants to avoid.

Other teaching unions and representatives have been sounding a more conciliatory note, insisting that they want to work with the Department of Education and find practical solutions.

Last Tuesday, Alan Mongey, the president of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), urged parents not to take their children on foreign holidays this summer as that could jeopardise their chances of returning to school.

At the same time, unions are warning that measures such as hand sanitisers, extra cleaners and more substitute teachers will all come with a price tag attached.

How do parents feel about all this?

In a survey carried out recently by the National Parents Council, 91pc said they believe it is important that the schools fully reopen on schedule this year.

Other findings are that 72pc believe children were not sufficiently motivated during lockdown and, on a scale of one to 10, 13pc think kids’ anxiety levels are eight or higher.

What is the ‘blended learning’ model that some people are proposing as a solution?

Basically, it means asking pupils to spend fewer days in school and more studying at home, like they’ve been doing.

However, according to an opinion poll from research company Amarach, blended learning has plenty of teething problems.

More than half of teachers feel “uncomfortable” with the technology and 62pc of parents think their children find it a “difficult” experience.

As many psychologists warn, there are other elements of education, such as team working and social skills, that simply cannot be learnt over Zoom.

Who exactly is the new Education Minister and has she made any difference so far?

Norma Foley is the daughter of a former Fianna Fail TD and worked as a secondary school teacher before being elected to the Dail last February.

The 50-year-old Kerry woman is a close ally of Taoiseach Micheal Martin. Foley is currently taking a cautious app-roach, saying only that she wants schools to reopen “as fully as possible”.

Her predecessor, Fine Gael’s Joe McHugh, found himself accused of dithering over the issue, with one union leader complaining that he was “speaking out of two sides of his mouth”.

Foley has only a few weeks to show she can do better.

Can we learn anything from how other countries are tackling this dilemma?

Every government has adopted a different approach and the jury is still out on who’s right or wrong.

China has forced pupils to have their temperatures taken three times a day, Denmark has introduced hourly hand-washing and France has gone back to business as usual, with its education minister declaring that children would be in greater danger at home.

The fundamental problem for Ireland is that compared to many other countries, classrooms here are overcrowded.

“Many of our primary classrooms have more than 30 pupils, with our European neighbours enjoying an average of just 20,” said John Boyle, the general secretary of the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO). “This really matters when we look at applying social-distancing.”

The Department of Education reports that its negotiations with union leaders and school management bodies have been stepped up.

If they fail, some parents might consult their lawyers over the 1998 Education Act, which promises to provide all Irish citizens with “a level and quality of education appropriate to meeting the needs and abilities of that person”.

The minister who passed that legislation was Micheal Martin.

