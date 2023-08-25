Why it is important to view Leaving Cert exam scripts before appealing your results

Despite examiners doing the best they can, human error can come into play when marking exams. Scores may not be calculated correctly, marks may not have been assigned correctly or, perhaps, parts of the script were not corrected at all.

Students who feel short-changed can appeal one or more results, and it is a good idea to view their exam scripts before taking a final decision. Candidates do not have to view their scripts to make an appeal, but it is highly recommended. While there is a charge for an appeal, there is no fee to view scripts.

Applications to view scripts will be accepted online between 5pm on Tuesday, August 29 and 8pm on Wednesday, August 30. Leaving Cert Applied applications will be via email in the same timeline.

Scripts corrected online can be viewed online, between 9am on Saturday, September 2 and 9am on Sunday, September 3. Students can make notes and take screenshots if they wish. They can also have someone in the room with them while doing so. They should ensure they have a copy of the marking scheme to hand.

If the script was not marked online, the student will have to go to the school for the viewing. Each student will be assigned to one of two three-hour sessions, either 9.30am to 12.30pm or 2pm to 5pm, both on Saturday September 2.

Candidates are not allowed to bring any writing implements into the viewing centre. However, they can bring in a mobile phone or tablet to take pictures of the scripts.

Students must attend the viewing of the scripts in person. They cannot send somebody on their behalf, but they can bring somebody with them. I would recommend bringing someone who has knowledge of the subject and the exam. If you are going to ask a teacher, give them plenty of notice and understand that they may not be available.

When viewing a script, the first thing I would advise is make sure the marks have been calculated properly. If you spot an administrative error, contact the supervising teacher immediately and they will advise what happens next.

Then go through the paper, section by section. If viewing the script online, students should write down any errors they have noted. If they are in school viewing the script, I recommend that the candidate leave the viewing centre and write down on a piece of paper outside what errors they have noticed. They can return to the viewing centre after this process.

Whether viewing the scripts online or in school, the candidate will have the opportunity to fill out a Candidate Observation Report Form (AP1 form).

The AP1 allows candidates to record any matter they want brought to the attention of the SEC’s examiners.

What you need to know about filling in the AP1 form

Completing an AP1 form is essential when viewing scripts if you want to get the best out of the appeals process. It is a detailed process, but it is worth it if you want to maximise the outcome. Here is a step-by-step guide. 1. Request an AP1 form and leave it outside the viewing centre with a pen and notepad. 2. If you discover an error, take a photo of it. You will not be able to take any notes inside the centre. 3. If you are concerned that you may not remember why you marked this section as an error (especially if you have found a lot of them or your teacher has pointed it out), you might wish to leave the centre to make a note and then return. Always record as much detail as possible. 4. Do this as many times as necessary until you have worked through the entire paper. 5. Return your paper to the organising superintendent (the teacher in the school in charge of exams). 6. Transcribe your notes from the rough work page to the AP1 form again in as much detail as possible and request that the AP1 form should accompany your appeal. 7. During the appeal process, the paper will be re-marked in line with the marking scheme. The examiner will have to address each point outlined on the AP1 form. 8. If viewing the script online, the process is similar, except that you will be able to take note of the issues you see while the script is open in front of you. You can then request an AP1 form and complete it in as much detail as possible.