When are the Junior Cert results? Now Taoiseach Micheál Martin is trying to find out

Pressure is mounting on the State Examinations Commission (SEC) to announce a date for the Junior Cert results after Taoiseach Micheál Martin was forced to admit that he did not know when they would be issued.

Mr Martin told the Dáil that he would be making enquiries about the matter.

About 68,00 students are anxiously waiting their results.

The SEC has blamed the delay on the exceptional Leaving Cert arrangements this year - including a second sitting in July - and the need to prioritise appeals from that exam before finalising the Junior Cycle results.

The appeal outcomes are due this this week, but the SEC has still not given an indication of when the Junior Cycle results will emerge.

The SEC has also experienced a shortage of examiners to mark papers over the summer for both the Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exams, the more so for the Junior Cycle.

Leaving Cert results were announced on September 2, more than two weeks later than the traditional pre-Covid date, and appeals were then invited.

The return to school at the end of August exacerbated the examiner supply issue for the Junior Cycle, with working teachers not available to mark papers.

The SEC did not respond to a query as to whether it was still encountering an issue over the shortage of examiners.

It has been responding to enquiries on the matter for several weeks, but there is still no hint of a date.

An SEC spokesperson said: “In parallel with the Leaving Certificate appeals, work on the processing of Junior Cycle results is ongoing, with marking complete in most subjects. Given the priority afforded to the Leaving Certificate appeals, we are not yet able to provide a date for the issue of the Junior Cycle results at this time.

“Every effort will be made by the SEC to issue these results as soon as possible and to provide candidates, parents and schools with certainty about the arrangements for issuing the results in due course.”

The SEC said it had a responsibility to exam candidates “to ensure that their work is marked to the highest standards of quality and integrity and the commission must be able to stand over the results it issues each year”.

Traditionally, Junior Cert results issue in mid-September, but they moved into early October in 2019, after a new priority was given to the timing of the issuing of Leaving Cert appeal outcomes. That arose from a High Court ruling that appeal results must facilitate students taking up a place in third-level in the same year.

While the Leaving Cert results were also delayed in 2020 and 2021, it had no impact on Junior Cycle students as those exams were cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

This was the first set of Junior Cycle exams since 2019 and also the first exams when revised syllabi in all subjects were examined. So students and their parents are anxious to know how they fared, but the results would also assist in considerations around subject choice for senior cycle.