Western Building Systems (WBS) has agreed a settlement with the members of the construction company’s sub-contracted design team, in respect of Ardgillan Community College, Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Ardgillan is one of 40 school projects at the centre of legal actions involving alleged structural flaws, which have been initiated by the Minister for Education.

WBS announced the settlement ahead of the start of the first of 34 cases in the Commercial Court against WBS and a range of companies that worked with the Co Tyrone-based building firm on the construction of schools between 2009 and 2017.

The Ardgillan sub-contracted design team were joined by WBS to the case brought by the Minister for Education.

WBS and its co-defendants are contesting each of the actions brought by the minister.

Ardgillan Community College was the first school WBS and its team built in conjunction with the department under the Rapid Build Schools Programme, which was rolled out in 2008.

Overall, since 2003, WBS has delivered 50 projects for the department .