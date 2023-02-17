Well-known gaeilgeoirí named as ambassadors for Seachtain na Gaeilge

(Left to right) Éadaoin Fitzmaurice, Manchán Magan and Maura Derrane have been named as Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia ambassadors

Well-known Irish speakers Maura Derrane, Manchán Magan and Éadaoin Fitzmaurice have been named as the official ambassadors of the Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia festival.

The annual event will run from March 1 to 17 and will see Irish language events taking place across Ireland and around the world.

TV presenter Maura Derrane, who is from Inis Mór, said she was thrilled when she was asked to be an ambassador.

“I always knew a lot about Seachtain na Gaeilge, so I was very happy when I was asked to be an ambassador this year. Growing up in the Gaeltacht, the Irish language was always around us, so I understood the importance of promoting the Irish language during Seachtain na Gaeilge.”

Festival chairman Conchubhair Mac Lochlainn, said Ms Derrane, along with Mr Magan, a renowned writer and documentary-maker and content creator Éadaoin Fitzmaurice, “have unique and interesting stories about their experiences with the Irish language, and they will be sharing these stories as they promote Irish on the national and international stage from 1-17 March”.

“During the festival, we are very much looking forward to seeing events being held in communities around Ireland, in the Gaeltacht, in our towns and cities and further afield. Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia is an opportunity for communities across Ireland to use, practice and learn Irish together.”