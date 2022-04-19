We need to end the ‘national obsession’ with the Leaving Cert points race, Simon Harris tells teachers’ conference

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says young people in Ireland are facing far too much pressure when it comes to accessing third-level education as he vowed to create more pathways for people to study for the career they want.

Mr Harris, who is addressing the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) annual conference at Clayton Whites Hotel in Co Wexford this afternoon, said his department is working to end the “national obsession” with the Leaving Cert points race.

The Government is to consider providing more university places for people to apply outside the traditional CAO format.

“We are putting far too much pressure on 17 and 18 year olds, asking them ‘what do you want to do? How many points did you get?... I have visited so many schools and you can see the pressure in the eyes of young people,” he said.

“There are many pathways to get to what you want to in life and my department intends to create more pathways. Yes, the CAO is a valid way of getting there, but also progression from further education and training into higher education.

“It’s okay if you don’t know when you’re 17 what you want to do next and want to take time to work that out. It’s okay if you don’t get the points to be a nurse but you’re passionate about it. We need to find other ways of helping you get that degree through further education in the first instance”.

Mr Harris, who is attending the annual teaching conferences in person for the first time since taking up his role as Higher Education Minister, also spoke about the Government’s plan to support Ukrainian refugees who wish to continue third-level education.

He said from next week a central helpdesk hub will be available at Maynooth University to assist Ukrainian students.

“We cannot allow Putin to succeed in depriving the next generation of Ukrainian leaders of the opportunity to access and finish education,” he said.

A panel of experts including guidance counsellors will help direct the students to a local college equipped to meet their educational needs.

Minister Harris, who registered to take in a family fleeing war-torn Ukraine last month, said facilitating the significant numbers of people arriving is challenging, not least for the education sector.

The plans will help support Ukrainian students who are looking to have their educational qualifications recognised in Ireland.

“I hope this will assist them and ease the stress and pressure and be a central point for any staff working in the third-level section and indeed researchers. From next week that will be staffed and operational.”

He also said his department will consider providing similar support for refugees from other countries, adding that the assistance being given to Ukrainian people will open the door for a similar process for other refugees.

“I think there will be knock-on consequences of what that means for people who have fled war-torn areas. We have taken a number of measures to provide extra supports for people in direct provision, for refugees and the qualifying criteria to make it easier”.

Some of the other issues he addressed at the TUI conference included plans to bring proposals on the future funding for higher education to Cabinet in the coming days.

Mr Harris says the Government will expect a reduction in student/lecturer ratio in return for additional investment.

He is also prioritising supporting students with an intellectual disability in participating in higher education.

Currently, he said students with an intellectual disability are “facing a cliff edge” when they finish second level education and vowed to help ensure their progression to third-level.

When asked about the impact of inflation on students and teachers, Mr Harris said his department is conscious of the need to sit down to see if a new public sector pay agreement can be reached.



