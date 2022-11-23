‘We had to wait so long’ – Junior Cert students finally get exam results

Junior Cycle students at Pobalscoil Neasáin in Co Dublin received their provisional Junior Cert results today, marking an end to an academic year plagued by Covid-19 fallout and examiner shortages.

The State Examinations Commission was due to release the results in September, but that date was pushed to today due to shortages made worse by the priority and delay of the Leaving Cert results.

“The Junior Cert is a pit stop. Today is a marker for where you were last year, not now. The results are different than what your parents would have seen,” said teachers to students as they handed out the results.

A new system rating has been put into action this year, with students being graded under a range of headings: distinction, higher merit, merit, achieved, partially achieved, and not graded.

“I think the exams went very well today, its always nice to celebrate success. It has been a very chequered journey for these students, highs and lows, but today we certainly cast as one of those highs,” said Karol Sadleir, deputy principal at Pobalscoil Neasáin.

“I think the fallout from Covid will still be reflected in their academic achievements, and I hope that this will be considered for the exams. Because we can still see the legacy of Covid is alive and kicking.

“This particular group have been through a very tough three years of a journey to get to today. They were in first year, then Covid closure in March. They came back to school hoping to get started, then another Covid closure.

“Our group have certainly proved to be resilient, our teachers as well. They’ve done a fantastic job with our weaker kids who were the ones who would have suffered most from those delays.

“The legacy of Covid will last until the last child born during Covid exits the educational system. Every single child has missed out on some part of their normal development and education. This is going to leave its legacy in schools, it’s not going be gone in a year or two.”

Deputy principal Bríd Ní Annracháin said: “Those kids have missed developmental and educational stages – and they are not going to get those back easily.”

The mood outside Pobalscoil Neasáin was positive, with many students happy with their results.

“There was just a lot of unknown because we had to wait so long, and they are quite new exams, so we didn’t really know how they were going to go. But I think we are all pretty happy with the results,” said Sophie Nannery, one of the students looking over their results.

Another student, Evan Hand, said: “All three of us, we studied French. And learning a language online isn’t the easiest thing to do. So Covid definitely had an impact on it.”

Fellow student Aoife Reilly said: “It meant that we didn’t have time to learn as many study skills and bond with our classmates and really work together through that.”