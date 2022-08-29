We can’t fit 24 children into a classroom because the fire cert is only for 22, says principal battling to upgrade facilities

A primary school has been battling for almost a decade for upgraded classroom accommodation to reduce class sizes and enhance the education experience for both children and staff.

St Catherine’s National School, on Donore Avenue in Dublin, has 196 students, eight classroom teachers, four special education teachers and five special needs assistants.

But such is the pressure on space at St Catherine’s that 18 staff are forced to use one disabled bathroom.

Principal Karen Jordan personally appeared before the Oireachtas Education Committee four years ago pleading for issues about overcrowding and class accommodation to be addressed as a priority.

She has been Principal at St Catherine’s for almost seven years and the submission for an urgent upgrade to their facilities was lodged by her predecessor.

The school is still waiting for the facilities it desperately requires.

"The average size classroom in a school is 80 square metres – we have a classroom here that is 36 square metres,” she said.

“We can’t even fit 24 children, which is the national teacher ratio, in that room. The fire certificate is for only 22 children. When you have schools with substandard accommodation and then with oversized classes – we have classes of 28.

“That is coming down from over the years where we had classes of 34.

“When you have a classroom that measures much smaller than it is meant to?”

St Catherine’s is battling to cope with inadequate space issues on almost every front.

“I don’t even have enough space in my staffroom for the staff that I have. I don’t have enough toilet space in the school for the staff.

“For the last number of years, because of Covid-19, 18 members of staff have used one disabled bathroom.

“We have submissions into the Department of Education for additional space and there is nothing coming from that route. We are waiting over seven years – I am going into my sixth September as Principal and the Principal who came before me put in submissions for additional class space.”

She said they have had prefabs since 2015.

“We have two prefabs but, again, they are below the normal average size which (still) take up a large proportion of our playing area.

“That was one of my submissions, one of the points I made in the Oireachtas submission, was wellbeing – I have new teachers coming every year, I show them into the 36 square metre classroom and I have to apologise.

“We always have to keep one of our classes below national average size-wise because of the space we have.”

“If I have 26 children I cannot fit them into my 36 square metre classroom. We always have to say ‘no’ to some children during the year.”

“It is the wellbeing of staff as much as the children that I am concerned about.”