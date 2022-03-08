Waterford IT honours Vicky Phelan with research position in her name

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is honouring Vicky Phelan, a former member of its staff, with a research position in her name.

The ‘Vicky Phelan Chair in Equality and Access to Education’ aims to embed the values that the Cervical Check campaigner stands for with the values of the college.

The mother- of-two, who started a new round of radiotherapy three weeks ago and is currently a patient in the Milford Care Centre, Castletroy, Co Limerick, worked at WIT for 13 years.

Dr Helen Murphy, who is head of WIT School of Education & Lifelong Learning, where Ms Phelan worked, said that they wanted to create a long-lasting link between Vicky, her family and the institute.

“Vicky has not only provided motivation and inspiration to the community of WIT, but also to the women of Ireland and, indeed, to society at large,” she said.

The prestigious research position will be awarded to a current member of staff in WIT, for a three-year period, following an internal competitive process.

The successful applicant will have access to a grant for the period of the appointment and will conduct research into how to widen access into education, with a specific focus on women.

The International Women’s Day announcement comes as the WIT community gathered on its main campus to acknowledge their former colleague and friend, with her famous triptych portrait by artist Vincent Devine in situ.

WIT staff and students at the ceremony were joined by members of Vicky’s family, along with Vicky’s lifelong friend David Brennan who purchased the portrait at auction.

Artist Vincent Devine spoke on the heartfelt story behind the creation of the portrait, which depicts various aspects of Ms Phelan’s life

Yesterday, in an Instagram post, the cervical cancer campaigner said she was not well enough “physically or mentally” to join former RTE correspondent Charlie Bird on a fundraising climb of Croagh Patrick on St Patrick’s Day.

The aim of today’s event at WIT was to raise funds for two charities close to Vicky’s heart – the Solas Cancer Support Centre in Waterford and the Shona Project.

WIT also teamed up Waterford Chamber of Commerce, Waterford Chamber Skillnet, Waterford Local Enterprise Office and Network Ireland Waterford to host a public viewing of the portrait later in the day in the Parlour Vintage Tea Rooms in Waterford.

Ms Phelan was previously awarded a WIT Honorary Fellowship and the college was also the location for the Waterford book launch of Overcoming: A Memoir by Vicky Phelan.