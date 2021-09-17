Walk-in vaccination clinics will operate on or near 22 third-level colleges by the end of the month as the return to campus by 270,000 staff and students gets into full swing.

Nine temporary “pop up” clinics will open on college grounds, and three of them will also to serve staff and students from one or more higher education institutions in the vicinity.

Nine existing HSE vaccination centres operating on or close to number of campuses are also expanding the number of walk-in clinics in these locations to increase accessibility.

Arrangements were finalised today after discussions involving the Department of Further and Higher Education, the HSE and higher education institutions to offer an expanded range of clinics.

Already 84pc of 18-29 year-olds, the age cohort covering the overwhelming majority of students, have had their first dose Covid-19 vaccination, with around 78pc fully vaccinated.

A Department spokesperson said: “This is our final big push, in the last mile of the vaccination initiative, and we are aiming to make vaccination as easy and accessible as possible for as many people as possible, including international students.”

The full roll-out of clinics will take place in the week beginning September 27, the week when tuition of first year students is due to begin.

Freshers are the final group to start on campus, so that week will see the fullest return to on-site college life since March 2020.

The walk-in clinics will allow individuals to access a vaccination without an appointment and will offer both the first and second doses.

While the campaign is largely targeted at students and staff of the institution, all walk-ins will be accepted.

Consideration was also given to using student GP services or nearby retail pharmacies as part of the initiative, but this was ruled out on the grounds that demand would exceed the capacity of healthcare services at third level sites,

The nine pop-up clinics will open at UCC, NUI Galway (also serving Galway Mayo IT), Trinity College Dublin (also serving NCAD and RCSI), University of Limerick , DCU, Maynooth University, Munster Technological University (Cork campus), Athlone IT, Limerick IT (also serving Mary Immaculate College).

Meanwhile, vaccination centres earmarked for the initiative are at UCD, Croke Park (serving TU Dublin), IT Sligo, Waterford IT, Carlow (location to be confirmed), Fairways Hotel, Dundalk, Letterkenny IT, Tralee and Greystones.