Waiting lists in two-thirds of schools with special classes

The figures emerged from a recent survey by the Catholic Primary School Management Association (CPSMA), which also told the committee that schools with special classes needed more support.

The committee was looking at the provision of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other special classes in mainstream schools. The number of such classes has grown significantly, to about 1,450 next September, mainly for ASD pupils.

The growth in provision has been largely focussed on the primary sector, although not in every community.