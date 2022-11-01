Volodymyr Zelensky to address Irish students this month in videolink to DCU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address further and higher education students in Ireland on November 16 by videolink, it has been confirmed.

The event, which will also be attended by Government ministers and dignitaries, will take place in Dublin City University, and will be live-streamed to other colleges across the country.

Following President Zelensky’s speech, students will have the opportunity to engage directly with the president in a Q&A session and learn about how Russia’s illegal invasion has impacted Ukraine and its citizens.

Ukraine Ambassador Larysa Gerasko said it was “a great opportunity for the students of Irish universities to hear first-hand information about Russian aggression against Ukraine, it's hybrid warfare, and disinformation campaigns that have already impacted Europe.

"We must do everything to spread the truth and to hold Russia accountable for the atrocities and crimes committed in Ukraine,” she said.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said students, and would “hear from a man who has stood defiantly in the face of an illegal and barbaric invasion of his country.

He added” We have welcomed hundreds of Ukrainian students into our colleges, and this will be an opportunity for them to hear directly from their President.

“President Zelensky has offered to speak directly to our students about their concerns or any questions they may have, and I know they will benefit greatly from hearing first-hand from the frontline.”

At other colleges to which the event is being live-streamed it is envisaged that EU ambassadors will be involved discussions on democracy, EU support for Ukraine and European values.