The impact of Covid-19 on the education system was always going to be a major feature of the teacher union conferences, but up to a week ago no one expected teacher vaccinations to be the main talking point.

The pandemic caused the cancellation of the Easter conferences in 2020 and this year, for the first time, the conventions are taking place online, over two days.

How did vaccinations become the dominant issue?

Despite assurances from medical experts that schools are safe places once public health measures are strictly observed, teachers are nervous about picking up the infection at work.

Throughout all the difficult talk about schools re-opening, unions were told teachers would be in the top 30pc of the population to be vaccinated, While there was no particular timeline for that, they were satisfied they were being given priority. There was an expectation that it would translate into teachers being inoculated well before the return to school in September.

Last week the Government accepted a recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) about overhauling the vaccination schedule and rolling it out based on age, with no prioritisation for occupational groups, other than those already done.

Teachers see it as a broken promise. Coming a week before the annual conferences, it lit a short fuse.

What happens next?

Education Minister Norma Foley is addressing the INTO conference today and the TUI conference tomorrow. The unions’ next move hinges on what she says about vaccines for teachers.

If the minster does not signal a change of heart on the part of the Government, all three teacher unions will discuss a joint motion tomorrow seeking support for ballots on industrial action, up to and including strike. If it comes to it, that action would happen next term.

What else are the conferences discussing?

There are a lot of the usual themes such as class size, educational disadvantage, special education and the need for more resources for schools generally, including more funding for technology. After a year of significant disruption to education, including extended school closures and an unprecedented pivot to online teaching and learning, these issues have taken on an even greater relevance.

Remote teaching presented a lot of challenges and has well and truly exposed deficiencies in the system. Inequalities have been exacerbated with teachers reporting that students from disadvantaged backgrounds have suffered most. Examples would be children who don’t have a laptop to facilitate home schooling, or those who are living in overcrowded conditions that don’t allow for a quiet space for school work.

What are the unions suggesting?

Because of the pandemic a lot extra money was given to schools to support principals, teachers and pupils. Much of it was targeted on PPE – but there was also extra investment in areas such as substitute teachers and freeing up principals for the wide range of duties they cover.

The unions have long campaigned for more funding for education, highlighting how Ireland’s investment is below the international average and say the pandemic supports must be retained to make up for “decades of under investment”. They say the money is needed for more teachers and extra resources generally to help students to catch up when this is over.

On the class size issue, INTO general secretary John Boyle said smaller classes have a positive impact on pupils’ learning and development, contributing to better life outcomes.

“During a pandemic, we had the particular shame of being the only country in the EU to issue guidance for social distancing in a class of 30 or more. The Government has the opportunity over the next few years to bring our class sizes into line with the rest of Europe,” he says.

Are there any new issues?

The adequacy and quality of school buildings would often be raised at teacher conferences but this year there is a particular focus on ventilation and air quality, two issues that came under the spotlight because of the pandemic

TUI general secretary Michael Gillespie said the experience of the past year must inform new thinking on school design. “We always knew that ventilation and air quality were important. We now know just how important. Students learn better and teachers teach better when air quality in the teaching space is of a good standard. It has never been a requirement in our classes, but it must be now,” he said.

For starters, he called for the installation of air quality meters in every classroom.

What about pay?

Pay, particularly lower pay scales for new entrants introduced in 2011/2012, have dominated teacher conferences for a decade. Less so this year, but it remains an issue.

Successive pay agreement have restored a lot the cuts but, significantly for second-level teachers, they are still at the loss of what was known as a HDip allowance. Over a career, this amounts to a loss of about €50,000 when compared with someone who started before it was abolished in 2012. With other cuts, they reckon they end up about €80,000 behind a pre-2011 colleague.

In a related issue, the ASTI is discussing a motion highlighting how it now takes six years in college to become a second-level teacher, including a two-year master’s qualification that costs between €11,000 and €16,000 to complete. They are seeking support for students, including a payment while on placement as is the case for student nurses.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

