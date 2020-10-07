Up to 430 CAO offers to be made tomorrow after Leaving Cert debacle

Up to 430 CAO offers will be made tomorrow across a swathe of popular disciplines, including business, law, teaching and nursing as a result of the calculated grades coding debacle.

There will also be some offers in the health sciences, including speech and language therapy.

Students receiving one of these belated offers can take up the place this year

The offers will be made was part of CAO Round 4, which issues tomorrow at 10am.

An additional 6,300 higher education places have already opened this year, including 2,225 created to adjust for Leaving Cert grade inflation, arising from the use of calculated grades.

With more than 400 new offers coming on top of that, there was concern that some students would be asked to defer the place until next September.

However, it is understood that all the offers are being made on the basis that the students can start on the courses this year, if they so choose.

Many of those receiving an offer will already have started on a lower preference course and will have to decide whether to stay put or to accept the new place.

The pattern of expected offers reflects reports that a lot of upgrades were in the middle space rather than at the upper end from H2 to H1.

Some 6,100 Leaving Cert 2020 candidates received an upgrade in one or more subjects after corrections were made to the algorithm that processed the calculated grades results.

The calculated grades system was introduced to replace the Leaving Cert June exams, which were postponed because of Covid -19.

However, the discovery of three coding errors in the computer programme forced a review, which led to the upgrades

Not all upgrades boost points to the extent that a student became entitled to a higher CAO offer.

About 1,000 of those who have received an upgrade were not CAO applicants.

It also emerged that almost 8,000 grades were higher than they should have been, but it is practice not to lower a result where an error has been made that is no fault of the candidate.

The National Parents Council Post Primary Leaving Cert helpline – 1800 265 165 – reopened this week, with members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors answering queries.

Online Editors