University says January exams must go online or be deferred as Covid surges

Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) has announced major changes to written exams due to start next because of the Covid wave.

All written in-person exams will either go online or will be deferred until March.

Remote exams already scheduled will take place as planned and practical assessments, particularly one-to-one, will also take place, with appropriate risk assessments in place

The university is announcing the change in the face of continuing surge in Covid infection, now at more than 20,000 confirmed cases a day.

Public health chiefs are asking people to limit contacts as much as possible.

It is the first major changes announced by an Irish university ahead of the return of students after the Christmas break.

A TU Dublin spokesperson said the changes were being made “within the context of the rapidly changing public health environment”.

Third-level colleges vary in their arrangements for the timing of assessments at the end of the first semester of the academic year.

Some colleges conduct them before Christmas while others wait until the New Year and some spread assessments between the pre-Christmas period and January.

TU Dublin has asked its staff to review written face-to-face assessments planned from next week with a view to switching to remote exams to be held as soon as practicable.

In some cases, face-to-face assessments may be deferred until March and held during the annual Reading Week.

TU Dublin said students would receive details confirming any changes to their exam timetable from their School or Department shortly.