University of Limerick appoints Professor Kerstin Mey as president for 10-year term

The University of Limerick (UL) has appointed Professor Kerstin Mey as its president for a 10-year term.

Prof Mey has held the role on an interim basis since Septmber 2020, after the early retirement of Prof Des Fitzgerald took on the job in May 2017

The appointment, which was approved by the UL governing authority today, follows an international recruitment process launched earlier this year.

Prior to her elevation last year Prof Mey was UL vice president and professor of visual culture and had previously held roles at Westminster School of Media, Arts and Design and University of Westminster, London

She stepped into the leadership as the Covid pandemic took a grip, and she has been proactive in efforts to curb the spread of the virus on the UL campus, including joining Garda patrols to ensure compliance with public health rules

A native of East Berlin, Prof Mey was the first woman president appointed to UL, and also the first female to lead an Irish university.

UL chancellor Mary Harney said Prof Mey was a very worthy appointee and one who had led the university through a very challenging time in the past year.

“She has more than demonstrated her capacity for leadership in her interim role as President and brought great pride to the entire UL community as the first female President of an Irish university,” Ms Harney said.

Prof Mey said she was honoured and “ very much looking forward to build on the many achievements of UL and ensure the university will continue to thrive".

She said there were significant opportunities now to re-examine the higher education model in Ireland and preserve the learnings which have come from the impact on academic delivery and research during the Covid-19 period.

Prof Mey is now one of three female presidents of the seven traditional universities: Finnish native Professor Eeva Leinonen started as president of Maynooth University last week, while Prof Linda Doyle was elected Trinity College’s first female provost in April.

Meanwhile, Prof Maggie Cusack was appointed inaugural president of Munster Technological University, which was established this year following a merger of Cork Institute of Technology and the Institute of Technology Tralee.