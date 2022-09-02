University of Galway president Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says Leaving Cert grades must go back to ‘normal’ for the sake of best students

University of Galway president, Prof Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, says the system of grade inflation is unfair on the strongest students. Photo: Aengus McMahon

University of Galway president Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says the Leaving Cert grade inflation of the past three years must come to an end.

“The sooner we get back to what might be called a normal Leaving Cert, the better,” he said.

“The point of points is discernment – to distinguish between students. My concern, in particular, is for the best students.”

Prof Ó hÓgartaigh said a rising tide, or a high tide, of points was of no benefit to the students at the top who “can’t go any further”.

“It may be easy to think that because points are higher it is fairer, when in fact it’s not. That is the particular concern we would have,” he said.

“Where there are lots of students on the same points, inevitably there’s going to be more random selection for college places.”

Prof Ó hÓgartaigh recognises that returning the spread of Leaving Cert grades back to where it was before the Covid pandemic struck would be “very challenging and there would be students who would say, ‘Well, I’d be at a disadvantage compared with those from last year’”.

However, he believes there is a need for some mechanism to resolve the issue. Such a mechanism could involve setting aside a quota of places – for example, 20pc – for students from the previous year’s Leaving Cert.

Professor Ó hÓgartaigh added that while consideration would have to be given to whether any such idea was legally viable, “we have to find some way back”.

The Covid-grades bounce triggered the opening of more college places. The attraction of a CAO offer led to a lower uptake in post-Leaving Cert courses (PLCs) as a stepping stone to higher education.

Added to that, those entering college in 2020 spent their first year learning remotely. Covid also disrupted the college experience for those who entered third-level education last year.

There is some evidence that student engagement and pass rates have suffered since the pandemic, which is attributed to these two factors.

At the University of Galway – which has been rebranded from NUI Galway – pass rates had been improving since 2016-17. However, that changed last year and was particularly noticeable among second- years, who entered college in September 2020.

Concern about the accommodation difficulties facing students has prompted Prof Ó hÓgartaigh to ask the Government to consider a HAP-style rent-support system for disadvantaged students.

He said that among the factors affecting housing supply in Galway were that digs offerings came off the market during the pandemic and had not returned to the same extent.

Airbnb has also eaten into the traditional student rent market, removing 80 to 100 beds, although changes in the planning laws this month may reverse that.

A University of Galway task force is exploring accommodation options, including the possibility of taking over empty hotels within a commutable distance and laying on buses to transfer students to college and back.