University lecturers prepare for ballot on industrial action

The university lecturers’ union, IFUT, is the latest to announce plans for a ballot on industrial action if the Government does not produce an acceptable pay offer to combat the impact of inflation on living standards.

The executive committee of the Irish Federation of University Teachers decided that the ballot would take place in September for industrial action unless the Government reached an agreement with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions on pay in the meantime.

IFUT general secretary Frank Jones, said it was “the preferred wish of the union to ballot members on a set of pay proposals, not for industrial action, but we will do what is necessary to protect and advance our members’ rights and interests.”

IFUT has members in universities and other higher education institutions.

All public service unions are laying plans for ballots to maximise pressure on the Government ahead of a resumption of talks on a cost-of-living increase, which are due to resume in the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) before the end of August.