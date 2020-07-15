University College Cork stunned by the early retirement of its President

Professor O'Shea had been expected to serve as UCC boss for another seven years

University College Cork (UCC) has been stunned by the early retirement of its President, Professor Patrick O'Shea.

Prof O'Shea, who was only appointed in 2017, has confirmed his retirement from his UCC role for personal reasons and will finish up by the end of the year.

In a statement, UCC Governing Body Chairperson Dr Catherine Day confirmed Prof O'Shea's resignation has been accepted.

It is the second major retirement at an Irish university in a matter of weeks with University of Limerick President Dr Des Fitzgerald tendering his resignation last May.

Dr Fitzgerald said his departure was over personal concerns with the Covid-19 pandemic limiting his ability to fully perform the role he had taken up in 2017.

All Irish universities now face challenging times given the fall-out from the pandemic and the potential loss of overseas students earnings.

UCC, which has almost 22,000 students, has paid tribute to Prof O'Shea for his work over the past three years.

He was formerly Vice President and Chief Research Officer at the University of Maryland in the US and had been expected to serve as UCC boss for another seven years.

“I would like to thank President O’Shea for the outstanding contribution he has made to UCC. His lifelong commitment to UCC began when he studied here in the 1970s. When he commenced his role as

President in 2017, he brought huge experience of top-level university education in the United States back to Cork," Dr Day said.

"This has helped UCC to think big and to expand its international activities both in research and in the diversity of its students.

President O’Shea has been a strong advocate of the importance and value of higher education to individuals and to society. He has also been a strong advocate of gender equality, diversity and inclusion."

Prof O'Shea said the pandemic had brought out the best in the UCC community and his retirement was for personal reasons.

“UCC is an extraordinary university, with amazing students, staff and alumni. I am honoured to have served as its 15th President. It particularly gratifies me to note how well UCC responded to the COVID-19 epidemic."

"We moved our operation online in a matter of days, while also deploying our resources at the front line in support of the direct healthcare response.

"The further steps we are taking will place UCC in a strong position to weather the storm and emerge as a more resilient and transformed university."

