Universities tell students no return to campus next semester 

A number of universities have told students that there will be no general return to campus for the second half of the academic year.

It means that some students may not set foot on the campus for the entire 2020/21 year, with lecture halls remaining silent and students logging on to classes from their bedrooms.

Face-to-face teaching and other campus activity has been slashed to a minimum for this semester because of Covid-related public health restrictions.

Online lectures are the norm, with teaching on campus generally reduced to classes that involve laboratory, practical and skills-based learning.

There were hopes that the public health situation would ease sufficiently to allow for a more normal college experience for the second semester.

But, as colleges make their plans for January and beyond, some have already decided that there will be no change from existing arrangements.

Dublin City University (DCU) has advised that "given the likely public health advice for higher education into Spring”, teaching activities will be as they currently are for the rest of 20/21”.

The university has also announced that end of year exams, including August re-sits, will be online, other than in a very small number of exceptional cases

DCU’s Vice-President for Academic Affairs Professor Lisa Looney has told students that they had delayed finalising plans “as long as possible so that we would have better insight into the evolution of public health restrictions, and in the hope of maximising campus use.”

She said they had to start building a timetable and their priority was to ensure that students would have certainty, including clarity for those who may be making or revising accommodation and/or travel plans.

Prof Looney said if restrictions were eased and guidelines allow it, “we will make every effort to include some face-to-face sessions to enhance learning even if only on a limited basis, and to organise campus-based social and sporting activities.”

DCU has also extended the decision to hold the January exams online to the May exams and August re-sit sessions, bar a very small number of cases.

Maynooth University has advised that given the likely trends in the public health situation, it will not return to large group teaching on campus for the remainder of the academic year.

It said it would try to return to small-group teaching – of groups of up to 50 – on campus, when the public health measures allowed.

The University of Limerick (UL) announced today that, in the interests of certainty, it has also decided to continue with the current academic delivery model for the remainder of the academic year.

It said the majority of courses would remain online, minimising on-campus activity to essential on-campus learning activities, including all research activities, lab-based and practical tuition and certain small-scale tutorials that cannot happen online.

UL Interim Provost and Vice President of Global and Community Engagement, Professor Nigel Healey, said should the public heath guidelines be relaxed, the restoration of additional face-to-face activities would be considered.

"However, students whose classes are currently wholly online and who have chosen to study remotely will be able to complete their modules online,” he added.

Prof Healy acknowledged that some students, especially those new to UL, may be finding it difficult to adjust to online learning and others may be feeling socially isolated and said they were working to develop improved supports.

Not all universities have finalised their arrangements.

Trinity College Dublin said it had not yet made a decision on second semester teaching or student attendance.

"We aim and aspire to resume normal teaching and campus life as soon as we can. Unfortunately we are not fully in control of the decision; how we proceed will depend on the progress of the virus and on government policy.,” a spokesperson said

NUI Galway, where the second semester starts on February 8, said it expected to finalise its plans shortly, “with the aim of giving students as much certainty as possible in the context of evolving Public Health measures.”

UCC said plans for the next semester were still under consideration, with a view to a decision and a communication being issued in mid-November.”

TU Dublin has also told Independent,ie that it had not yet made a decision.

UCD said it was finalising its plans for the second semester.

Online Editors