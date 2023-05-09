Universities call for curbing of proposed powers for minister on research funding

Universities have called for a curbing of powers being proposed for the minister around funding decisions to be made by the proposed new State research body.

The Irish Universities Association (IUA) says the Minister for Higher Education cannot have a veto over annual funding plans for research awards.

The IUA raised the issue today at a hearing of the Oireachtas Education Committee, which is undertaking a pre-legislative scrutiny of the Research and Innovation Bill 2023.

The proposed legislation will underpin the establishment of a new funding awarding body to be known as Research and Innovation Ireland.

IUA director of research and innovation, Dr Lisa Keating, welcomed the bill for its comprehensive approach to legislation on the public research and innovation system, and said it must be accompanied by the required investment.

However, the IUA is suggesting a number of amendments, including asking the committee to seek a reconsideration of a section conveying significant powers on the minister in relation to the new agency’s annual plan.

“While it is entirely appropriate for the minister to set policy and sign off on the strategic plan for the research agency, we urge the committee to recommend that the minister would not have a veto on the annual plan of the agency,” Dr Keating said.

She referred to a speech by Tánaiste Micheál Martin at an IUA seminar where he spoke about the importance of keeping research funding decisions independent of political influence.

Mr Martin had said he was “absolutely opposed to...the current political attempt to bring ministers and government departments back into the decision-making structures for research awards”.

Dr Keating also pointed to “inconsistent language” throughout the bill and warned that a lack of clear definitions caused confusion.

In an example, she said, the term “applied research” was defined but “fundamental research” was not.

Elsewhere, she said, the use of the term “oriented basic research” was not defined and nor was “research excellence” which was cited five times in the bill and was the major criterion on which funding decisions would be made.

“We would ask the committee to recommend that clear definitions and consistent language are inserted in the final Bill so that the new agency has the capacity to deliver on its core objectives. The importance of this cannot be overstated,” she said.

Universities represented by the IUA – generally the traditional universities – account for 85pc of publicly-funded research and, with the establishment of technological universities, are keen to mark themselves out as research-intensive institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the Technological Higher Education Association, Professor Willie Donnelly told the committee that the new agency’s competitive funding processes must adopt wide and inclusive evaluation criteria to support balanced regional economic development.

He said evaluation metrics must “identify impact in achieving national goals, which goes beyond the narrow academic publication metrics to include measures of social, economic and cultural impact on communities and regions and capacity building”.

Prof Donnelly said the legislation should explicitly recognise the role of the new agency in supporting the legislative requirement of the Technological University act in relation to research and innovation through investment in capacity building in technological universities.