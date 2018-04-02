THE president of one of the country's largest teachers' unions has warned that teachers 'will shut down schools' if progress on a pay dispute is not made.

THE president of one of the country's largest teachers' unions has warned that teachers 'will shut down schools' if progress on a pay dispute is not made.

Unions 'will close schools' if progress is not made on two-tier salary scales for teachers

Pay equality for new entrant teachers will dominate this week's annual conferences of the three teacher unions in Kerry.

Education Minister Richard Bruton will be left in no doubt about the depth of feeling on the issue as he does his round of the conventions. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has promised early talks with the unions, which are expected to get under way by the end of April. However, unions want more than talks - and are seeking a firm commitment to the principle of equality and a tight timeline for restoration of pay scales to pre-2011 levels.

They will back up their demands with a united threat of industrial action, including strikes. With the school year drawing to a close, there will be no disruption before the summer, but there is a prospect of teacher unrest in the autumn if a deal is not done.

John Boyle, president of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO), speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland ahead of today's conference warned schools would be closed if progress was not made on the issue of pay. Read more: Newly qualified teacher: 'I had to drive a three-hour round trip to give one 40-minute class on four hour per week contract' "Our patience is definitely running very, very thin in relation to seven or eight years of dastardly cuts to the young teachers and we have negotiated very hard over that time," he said.

Mr Boyle agreed progress had been made but said that the cuts to teachers were disproportionate when compared to other areas in the public sector. "Certainly at the beginning of the next school year, if we don't have pay equality negotiated by then, I believe that the members of the three unions will work closely together, and then we will be shutting down schools and withdrawing labour. We've never feared to negotiate; we never negotiate out of fear," he said.

"Stringent action" may be necessary to show the government that the unions are "serious" on the issue of pay equality he added.

All Opposition parties support pay equalisation and the possibility, if not likelihood, of a general election this year has put the issue onto the political agenda, giving the teachers an added lever.

The Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) already has a mandate for action, up to and including strike. The other two unions - the INTO and Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland (ASTI) - expect to hold ballots after this week's conferences.

A motion for discussion at the INTO conference tomorrow proposes a ballot of members in May on action up to and including strike, "if full upward pay equalisation is not achieved by April 30, 2018". This is taken to mean a commitment by the Government to full pay restoration. INTO general secretary Sheila Nunan said "unequal pay for teachers doing equal work is wrong.

Read more: Newly qualified teacher: 'I had to drive a three-hour round trip to give one 40-minute class on four hour per week contract' "It is eroding morale, sapping goodwill and breeding discontent and resentment in schools. It must be ended." A motion tabled for the ASTI conference also seeks support for a ballot on industrial action, up to and including strike. The ASTI leadership has been discussing whether to put a more strongly worded proposal to delegates, and a decision on that will be taken later today.

Its general secretary Kieran Christie blamed unequal pay scales for teacher shortages. "During the early years of their career, recently qualified second-level teachers are as much as €6,000 and €7,000 a year worse off. By 2020, these graduates will have lost in the region of €50,000 due to the fact that they are on a different pay scale." Lower pay scales for public servants were introduced as a cost-cutting measure at the height of the austerity era.

A recent report, which put the cost of full restoration across the public service at €200m, including €59m for teachers, has laid the foundations for negotiations. Post-austerity pay deals have restored about 75pc of the losses to post-2010 teachers, but they will still be up to €100,000 worse off over a career.

Online Editors