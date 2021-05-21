Students at the University of Limerick are outraged over the college’s refusal to refund them "thousands of euro" after an international trip was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Dozens of students have been campaigning for months to get their money back after the trip - which is mandatory as part of their business degrees – was replaced with a five-day virtual workshop.

Every year students on a number of postgraduate courses travel abroad to places like Vietnam, South Africa and Spain. The price of the trip was Included in their overall college fees and UL is refusing to give a breakdown of the cost “due to existing commercial agreements”.

Students were notified in October that the trip wouldn’t be going ahead and were asked to attend a virtual workshop via Zoom to “ensure learning outcomes were met”.

UL students have questioned why they have not been refunded for flights, food and accommodation.

A letter sent on behalf of the MSc International Management and Global Business class said that: “While the students fully understand the rationale behind the choice and agree with the decision not to travel during a pandemic, we do not agree to pay for an element of the course that was not provided to us.

“The total fee for the MSc International Management Global Business course is €9,515 for non-international students and €15,059 for the international students. As we were not given the breakdown of cost for this trip, we have instead calculated a baseline based on the difference from a comparative of the 2020/21 fees of similar courses and the differential cost would be of €1,662 for EU students and €1,690 for non-EU students.”

Finbarr Murphy, interim executive dean in the Kemmy Business School at UL, told students that the university incurred “significant costs” setting up the virtual workshop.

“The cost of the virtual workshop this year was significant and the time and effort put into the delivery of that workshop was equivalent or greater to the organisational effort for an international trip.

“The cost of delivery between the international trip and virtual workshop or other alternatives cannot be distinguished. While it is true to say that some operational costs such as heat, light, etc. have decreased, other costs have increased.

"These increased costs include considerable human and technological resources into pivoting to online delivery at very short notice. These costs are spread across the campus and it is not possible to allocate them to particular programmes.”

Mr Murphy added that he was “enormously sympathetic” to the students’ situation.

Rania Shadeed, vice president of the Postgraduate Students’ Union, said students are simply asking to be treated fairly at a difficult time.

“To be clear, these online alternatives do not replicate the advertised workshop from a financial and experiential perspective, therefore, students have sought a reimbursement of the cost difference between the two,” she said.

“This is both rational and reasonable. However, as discussed in the students’ open letter to the UL President, to date, the institutional response has been wholeheartedly unsatisfactory.”