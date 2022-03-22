Ukrainian teachers already applying to work in Ireland as schools welcome growing number of fleeing pupils

Ukrainian teacher, Kristina Vynnyk fled to Ireland with her daughter (6) in recent weeks (Pic: Frank McGrath)

Ukrainian teachers are already making enquiries about working in Ireland.

The Teaching Council has received about 15 enquires relating to registration and vetting of teachers from Ukraine, including from two teachers.

The council is the professional standards body for teachers and teachers must be registered with it, including undergoing Garda vetting, if they are to be paid from State funds.

Applicants from abroad have to satisfy certain professional requirements laid down by the council and, for some, registration may be provisional, pending full recognition.

Read More

The council said that where Ukrainian teachers provided evidence of being a qualified teacher in their home country, they could apply to be admitted to the register of teachers in Ireland.

“Each application for registration will be assessed under the Teaching Council Registration Regulations 2016,” it added.

The council said it was currently developing processes to make reasonable accommodations in order to support the registration and vetting of Ukrainian teachers who have fled to Ireland because of the war.

The information will be published on the Teaching Council’s website in the coming days, while Ukrainian teachers who wish to apply for registration, can email ukrainianteachers@teachingcouncil.ie

Meanwhile, Irish schools are welcoming an increasing number of Ukrainian pupils as more refugees arrive in the country.

Talks have also been continuing about facilitating about 56 Irish third-level students who have been studying in Ukraine to continue their studies back at home.

They are generally medicine and dentistry students, mainly in second and third year, and we most are under-graduate, some are post-graduate.

The Government is also committed to supporting Ukrainian students who want to pursue their third-level studies here, although it is impossible to predict how many may want to take up that option.