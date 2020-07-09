UCD students to attend face-to-face classes for at least half of the time

Undergraduates students in University College Dublin (UCD) will attend face-to-face classes for between 40-60pc of the time when the college re-opens.

UCD has also announced that students who live on campus will pay the normal rent, although this year it will be for 36 weeks, rather than 38, because of the later term start as a result of Covid-19. Any student travelling in to Ireland who is required to self-isolate and arrives 14 days before term starts will get two weeks rent-free.

Postgraduate students at the country’s largest university will be in class for between 75pc-100pc of the normal schedule.

The university has updated details of the college experience that students can expect in the autumn context of re-opening under the constraints imposed by the Covid 19 threat.

All third-level colleges are working on detailed arrangements for lectures and other campus activities, and students everywhere are returning to a blend of face-to-face and distance teaching and learning. If the public health position changes, colleges will revise their plans accordingly.

This week, the University of Limerick has announced a staggered system, with different years groups on campus on different weeks.

The UCD model is different, with plans for students from all years to be on campus together, although not all students at the same time.

UCD stated that it had prepared a number of teaching scenarios for the autumn, designed to maximise face-to-face engagement between students and their lecturers.

Larger lectures and classes would not be able to run at normal physical capacity and students will have a mix of online, blended and face-to-face classes and tutorials with variations depending on subjects and stages.

“We expect, complying with public health guidelines, that most undergraduate students will be in classrooms around 40-60pc of the normal schedule, with most graduate students having between 75 and 100pc of normal classroom time,” UCD stated.

Within the university, there are six colleges and each one is devising a teaching and learning schedule that best suits the subjects.

The hybrid approach will involve real-time streaming and recorded lectures and classes in many programmes for students who are not able to attend campus in the autumn.

UCD said that it also planned to maximise campus activities, including sports and societies, so that students could enjoy their college-life experience to its fullest potential, consistent with public health requirements. In line with national guidelines, the UCD gym and sports centre has already reopened

Deputy President and Registrar, Professor Mark Rogers said they were encouraging new and continuing students to plan to spend as much time as possible on campus so that they could experience the benefits of personal interaction and engagement with their fellow students and academic staff

