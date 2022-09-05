UCD starts search for new president who will get €235,294 a year

University College Dublin (UCD) is starting a global search for a new president.

The €235,294-a-year position, which is for a 10-year -term, will be advertised in Ireland and internationally this week.

The new president, who is expected to be announced in Spring 2023, will replace Professor Andrew Deeks.

Prof Deeks stepped down in December 2021, eight years in his 10-year term in order to take up a position in Australia.

The search for a new UCD president will run to October 21, after which the selection committee will consider the list of candidates, conduct interviews, and make a recommendation to the university’s governing authority .

UCD is lreland’s largest university, with more than 37,000 students, an annual turnover of €566m and annual research awards of €132m.

The university has global centres in the USA, China, India, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

Prof Mark Rogers, UCD deputy president and registrar, has been acting president since Prof Deeks’ departure and will hold that role until the governing authority appoints the next president.

UCD governing authority chair , Marie O’Connor, said the person selected to lead university into the future, would “share our ambitions for excellence and impact, setting standards for quality education of our students, strengthening research performance and building our national and global reputation.

Executive search company Perrett Laver have been appointed to support the search process, which has already involved independent market research to identify priorities for the incoming president, and key leadership characteristics required for the role.