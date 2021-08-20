UCD plans return of full-size lectures for up to 500 with masks but no social distancing

University College Dublin (UCD) is returning to full-size lectures of up to 500 students when it reopens next month.

Students will have to wear masks at lectures, but they will not be subject to a minimum social distance.

The UCD plan for the return to campus, circulated to staff last night, is the most ambitious of the re-opening arrangements known so far in the higher education sector.

As well as no social distancing, UCD has decided that there will no capacity limits for teaching activities beyond the capacity of the venue. Its largest lecture theatre sits 500.

Trinity College Dublin has advised that any lecture with more than 150 students will be online, the University of Limerick is putting a limit of 300 students on in-person lectures while, at Maynooth University, the cap will be 250.

All third-level colleges are continuing to develop their plans ahead of the reopening.

The UCD plan could spark a row with lecturers.

Next month will see the first large-scale return to higher education since March last year, when campuses closed because of Covid. Apart from some small group teaching, such as practicals, the college experience was online last year and the majority of 2020/21 first years have yet to attend an in-person class.

A framework on safe reopening published by the Department of Further and Higher Education gave colleges discretion to develop their own plans, subject to public health guidelines.

That document, published in June, set out parameters for minimum and maximum return to on-site activities, depending on the prevailing public health environment.

UCD has gone for the maximum, taking account of the large uptake in vaccinations.

The university says a social distancing requirement of even one metre would reduce the on-campus experience of students to below 50pc of normal.

UCD also expressed concern that a capacity limit on large lectures would disproportionately affect students in the early years of their degrees,

Apart from hygiene measures, including mask-wearing in indoor shared settings, UCD says ventilation systems will be optimised, CO2 levels will be monitored, entry and egress to buildings will be carefully managed and standard lecture times will be reduced to 45 minutes and staggered, as necessary, to avoid congestion.

Instructors will wear masks to teach but may remove them if at a minimum of two metres from the nearest person.

Lecturers will be required to provide online teaching material for all lectures with more than 250 students registered.

UCD says if a national limit on lecture size is adopted by the Government, lectures above the limit will move to alternative teaching material.

Before the UCD plans were circulated, the Irish Federation of University Teachers (IFUT) expressed concern about the different arrangements being developed.

IFUT incoming general secretary Frank Jones said extreme positions are emerging from certain quarters, including “seeking no requirement for any social distancing in classroom and lecture hall settings”.

He said it was “essential that social distancing was maintained, particularly in the classrooms and lecture theatres” and called on the Department of Higher Education “to clarify how social distancing will operate so as to avoid differing strategies and policies in different colleges”.