UCD graduates’ role in building the Irish Free State recognised in new journal

Jessica Commins, Joseph Boyle and Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell at the launch of a new journal called '100 Years of the Irish State' which was published by the Student Legal Services at UCD.

The role of UCD graduates in the building of the Irish Free State has been recognised in a new publication compiled by law students at the university.

The journal, entitled 100 Years of the Irish State, was published by the Student Legal Services at the Dublin campus. It was sponsored by the Irish Independent and the Sunday Independent.

Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell, a UCD graduate, gave the keynote speech at a launch event at the UCD School of Law this week. He wrote the foreword to the journal and in it he paid tribute to Hugh Kennedy and James Murnaghan, both graduates of UCD.

He said: “Law students like Hugh Kennedy and James Murnaghan found themselves at the forefront of efforts to set the terms upon which Ireland would govern itself, and later were key members of the Supreme Court which did much to establish the importance of the rule of law in the new state.”

Edward McCann, Deputy Publisher at Mediahuis, the publisher of the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent, also spoke at the event.

He stressed the importance of publishing trustworthy and authoritative information “in an era of misinformation and disinformation”.

“That’s what we aim to do every day in the media and we were delighted to sponsor this superb piece of scholarly work.”

The launch was also attended by Professor Gavin Barrett and Mediahuis Legal Manager Fergus Foody, as well as student contributors and sub-editors.

The Editors in Chief of the journal are UCD students Jessica Commins and Joseph Boyle.

The publication features contributions from 26 students exploring aspects of Irish legal history. Topics explored include the operation of the Dáil courts in the revolutionary period, 100 years of being a woman in Ireland and Ireland’s corporate tax regime.