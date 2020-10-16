Two new post-primary schools announced for next year - but three others delayed

Two new post-primary schools have been announced for next year to cater for growing populations – but three others are being deferred for a year.

One new school will be in Gorey, Co Wexford , catering for 500 pupils initially, and another in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, for 600 pupils. Both may grow to cater for1,000 pupils.

They are in addition to previously announced post-primary schools – in Ballincollig, Co Cork, for 600 pupils initially, and the Booterstown-Blackrock-Dun Laoghaire area of south Dublin – which are also opening in September 2021.

However , three post-primary schools scheduled to open in Dublin next year are being delayed for a further 12 months.

They are intended to serve communities in Dublin2-Dublin 4, Donaghmede-Howth-Baldoyle and Sallynoggin-Killiney-Cherrywood.

The Department of Education said their opening was being deferred primarily because planned additional residential development had not yet materialised at the levels expected in 2018.

The Department said there was sufficient capacity in existing schools in/adjacent to the areas to cater for demand in 2021.

According to the Department, the changes to the schedule announced today follow an an updated review of demographics - population trends and expected demand - at post-primary level.

Education Minister Norma Foley has invited applications for patronage for the four schools that are opening.

The 1,000-pupil Booterstown-Blackrock-Dun Laoghaire school will be located on a site at Newtownpark Avenue, known as the Abilene property, which the Department of Education has acquired. It will include four classrooms specifically for students with special educational needs.

The Department said the potential to locate the school in Dunshaughlin on lands currently being acquired by the Minister was being explored.

The site identification process for the other schools is ongoing, the Department added.

