Two more schools to close immediately amid concerns about structural issues

The closures follow building inspections carried out today by a team appointed by the Department of Education.

The schools are Tyrrelstown Educate Together in west Dublin, built in 2011, and St Luke’s National School in the same locality, built in 2012.

A Department of Education spokesperson said: “The investigations at Tyrrelstown today, while not identifying any imminent danger, suggest that those two schools should close as a precautionary measure to allow for further detailed investigations at both schools.

“Following advice from a consultant structural engineer and in consultation with the school authorities a decision was taken to close both schools with immediate effect.

It follows the closure of part of Ardgillan Community College, Balbriggan, Co Dublin since Monday for similar reasons.

Engineers found “significant structural issues” during an inspection in Ardgillan last Friday, relating to the placing of ties between the outer blockwork and the inner timber frame.

All three schools were built by the same firm, Co- Tyrone-based Western Building Systems (WBS), and after last Friday’s discoveries, the Department ordered structural checks on 30 schools built by WBS over the past decade.

The Department is working closely with the school authorities in Tyrrelstown in relation to interim accommodation solutions for the over 1,200 affected pupils.

The target is to have interim accommodation solutions in place for when pupils return to school after the mid-term break next week.

“At all times the key priority of the Minister and the Department is the safety of pupils and staff,” the spokesperson said.

Education Minister Joe McHugh told the Dail today that a previously announced inspection of 30 schools built by WBS between 2009 and 2013, is being extended to 40 schools, covering the period up to 2018.

Mr McHugh also told the Dail that he met with Attorney General today and talked to him about future contracts for WBS.

The minister said, at a personal level, he could not stand over a situation that was emerging, where he claimed there were “no wall ties and wooden panels not bolted to steel girders; It is unacceptable”. He alleged that the lives of students, teachers and staff were put at risk.

