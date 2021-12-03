Twenty large-school building projects are given the green light

The projects will help cater for a surge in enrolments in second-level schools. Photo: Getty Images

THE go-ahead has been given for 20 large-school building projects to go to tender and construction over 2022 and 2023.

The bundle includes 12 new-builds to replace existing schools and eight major extensions/refurbishments.

The programme is concentrated in eight counties, predominantly in the east, mid-east, midlands and southeast, where there has been significant population growth.

A feature of the programme is the inclusion of classrooms for children with special needs, an aspect that the the Department of Education committed to last year.

Read More

The projects are, overwhelmingly, in the post-primary sector. They will help cater for a surge in enrolments in second-level schools that is expected to continue to 2025 and peak at about 408,000.

As well as providing modern facilities, the programme will deliver more than 14,000 new school places, including more than 50 special classes. There will also be new facilities for 22 classrooms in two special schools.

Subject to planning permissions, it is envisaged that the projects will go to tender and construction over the course of 2022 and 2023.

Project management and design-team consultants have already been appointed for all projects within the programme, which is being overseen by the National Development Finance Agency (NFA).

Education Minister Norma Foley said the rollout to tender and construction was an important aspect of the Department’s delivery under the Government’s National Development Plan 2021 to 2030.

The projects are:

Kildare

St Mark's Special School, Newbridge (14 classrooms)

Kilkenny

Kilkenny CBS (for 1,000 students) including two classrooms for children with special needs;

Presentation Secondary School (1,000 students) including two classrooms for children with special needs;

St Canice’s NS, 24 classrooms, including two for children with special needs

Tipperary

Gaelscoil Carraig (eight classrooms)

Westmeath

St Finian's, Mullingar (1,000 students) extension and refurbishment, including two classrooms for children with special needs;

St Mary's Special School, Mullingar, eight classrooms and transfer from Delvin to Mullingar;

St Joseph's Secondary School, Rochfortbridge, extension and refurbishment, including four classrooms for children with special needs;

Moate Community School, extension, including four classrooms for children with special needs;

Castlepollard Community College (350 students), extension and refurbishment, including two classrooms for children with special needs

Carlow

Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown (750 students), including two classrooms for children with special needs

Kildare:

Patrician Post Primary, Newbridge (1,000 students) including four classrooms for children with special educational needs;

Cross & Passion, Kilcullen, extension and refurbishment including four classrooms for children with special needs;

St Mary's Girls' Post Primary, Naas (1,000 students), including four classrooms for children with special needs

Meath

Franciscan College, Gormanston (1,000 students) including four classrooms for children with special needs

Wicklow:

Coláiste Bhríde, Carnew (1,000 students), including four classrooms for children with special needs;

Arklow CBS (500 students), including two classrooms for children with special needs;

Coláiste Chraobh Abhann, Kilcoole (1,000 students), extension, including four classrooms for children with special needs;

St Kevin’s Community College, Dunlavin, (1,000 students), extension, including four classrooms for children with special needs;

Avondale Community College, Rathdrum (1,000 students), extension and refurbishment, including four classrooms for children with special needs.