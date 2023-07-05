TUI will oppose new ‘no CAO points needed’ courses unless deal reached

New ‘no-CAO points needed’ degree courses due to rollout in September are now threatened by opposition from the teacher’ and lecturers’ union, TUI.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland said they had raised significant industrial relations issues that had not yet been resolved.

The row surrounds a pilot project of joint programmes between further education (FE) colleges and higher education institutions, previously announced by Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris

It aims to improve access to higher education and take pressure off students who may not get a place on a dream course because they don’t have enough CAO points.

TUI general secretary Michael Gillespie described plans for a formal launch of the joint courses on Friday, by Mr Harris, as “premature”.

“The minister’s haste is regrettable as it puts in jeopardy programmes that may well have merit, if properly approached, resourced, and implemented,” he said.

Mr Gillespie said the programmes have “major implications for our members working in both education and training boards and technological universities.”

While consultation is ongoing, it had not reached a satisfactory conclusion, he added.

He said the TUI was prepared to engage constructively through the appropriate mechanisms.

“Any efforts by the National Tertiary Office unilaterally to force through the pilot programmes will be resisted,” he said.

The TUI general secretary also warned that any attempt by the education and training boards (ETBs) or technological universities to proceed with implementation of the programmes in the absence of resolution of outstanding issues would be “resolutely opposed”.

Mr Gillespie advised that while representatives of the TUI would attend the launch event on Friday, “we will be there to observe and to listen, not to endorse. The TUI will, as always, be constructive but that needs to be a two-way street.”

Under the new initiative, students will start their degree in an FE college – which operate under the umbrella of ETBs - and complete it in a university or other third-level college.

Instead of competing on the basis of CAO points, applicants will go through the FE admissions process, which generally requires only a basic Leaving Cert as well as an interview.

Depending on the course, participants will spend the first year or two in an FE college and then transfer directly to the higher education college to complete their degree.

FE colleges in at least 11 counties are linking up with a higher education institution in their region, mainly technological universities, to deliver the programme, There will be at least five such clusters.

One example will see nursing students do one year in an FE college in Letterkenny, Castlebar or Sligo and then transition to the nearest campus of Atlantic Technological University (ATU) for four years.

The clusters include:

Limerick Clare ETB and TU Shannon, linking up for culinary arts and music technology programmes

Cork ETB and Kerry ETB offering joint programmes with Munster TU or UCC in the areas of sustainability, performing arts, computer science and finance

City of Dublin ETB Kildare Wicklow ETB and the Institute of Art and Design Dun Laoghaire jointly offering future media production for visual and virtual media platforms

Donegal ETB Galway Roscommon ETB and Mayo Sligo Leitrim ETB joining with ATU for industrial laboratory science , sustainable engineering technologies , business logistics and supply chain management courses as well as general nursing

Laois Offaly ETB linking up with South East TU for computing and business courses.