TUI Conference: Teachers working at night and weekends due to 'bone-headed' Government decisions

IRELAND faces a teacher recruitment and retention crisis because the Government took the "bone-headed" decision to ignore the advice of teacher unions about the mounting problems within the education sector.

The warning came as Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) general secretary Michael Gillespie said that the treatment of over-stretched teachers, particularly younger entrants to the profession, seems very much "like professional hazing, initiation by humiliation."

Mr Gillespie urged the Government to immediately work with the teacher unions to address the issues involved.

"The TUI has warned over several years that a recruitment and retention crisis was building within the system," he said.

"The TUI provided a thorough, objective, and accurate analysis of the factors that were causing the crisis and suggested a compendium of remedies and solutions to alleviate the situation."

"Some of our suggestions were taken on board....(but) much of our advice and most of our proposed solutions were ignored.

"The current recruitment and retention crisis is the direct result of the bone-headed, failed policy of successive governments of attempting to make the education system do more and more with less and less."

"Not paying the piper but wanting the tune, played better, longer, inclusively and more melodiously."

The TUI official said no-one should be surprised at the problems now being experienced in recruiting and retaining teachers.

A worrying number of young teachers are opting for employment abroad - or are re-considering their future in the profession.

A TUI survey found that 91pc of Irish schools are now experiencing teacher recruitment difficulties - while 61pc admitted they are having problems retaining teachers.

Some 71pc of schools surveyed said they had advertised positions over the previous six months for which no teacher applied.

Six out of ten Irish schools now have unfilled teacher vacancies.

"Factors that inhibit entry and incentivising exit are as clear as day. The hidden work of preparation, reflection and assessment that is over and above class contact is not recognised," he said.

"This essential work, alongside all that is done to support and build relationships with students, takes time and resources which are not made available to teachers and other staff in our education system."

"The real work done and real time spent outside class time must be recognized for the good it does. We can have a world-class education system, but change is needed."

Mr Gillespie warned that no-one should underestimate the impact of teachers being overstretched and overstressed in their workplace.

"Adding to this and causing severe work overload are the bureaucratic and administrative demands, from all sorts of sources, placed on our members.

"This accumulating workload is unfair, excessive, and unsustainable."

"This work is rapidly colonising personal time, at night and at weekends. The workload issue must be dealt with in a meaningful manner if we are to retain our teachers and lecturers and maintain the quality we have in the Irish education system."

Mr Gillespie said the pressures on the system are borne out by a special survey conducted amongst teachers.

This found that only 31pc of teachers recruited post 2011 received full hours in their first year of teaching.

That means seven of every 10 of those teachers had to make do with part-time work, fragments of a job, low pay, precarity.

Only 13pc of teachers received a permanent contract upon initial appointment, meaning that 87pc had no credit- worthiness, could not hope to get a mortgage. Some 33pc of teachers took three years or more to secure full hours and therefore a full-time salary.

They would on average have been 28 years of age by that time.

"This looks and feels like professional hazing, initiation by humiliation. It is unacceptable in any circumstances, never mind when there is also a cost-of-living crisis and a recruitment crisis," he said.

"The remedy is simple - give new teachers and teachers we want to bring home full-time jobs with full-time salaries, so that they have some chance of meeting their financial commitments.

"To compete in this global market for teachers we need to reimagine the whole recruitment process for our schools."

Mr Gillespie warned that the recruitment process has been undermined by the chronic loss of posts of responsibility within the sector.

"In 2009 there were 3,730 AP1s (Assistant Principals- senior). By 2022 that had dropped to 2,653 AP1s. That is a drop of 29pc. In 2009 there were 5,493 AP2s (Assistant Principals - junior). By 2022 that had dropped to 3,106. That is a drop of 43pc.

"This was during a period of time when student numbers have been rising sharply. Unfortunately and shamefully, no numbers are available for the Education Training Board (ETB) sector – because, it appears, that sector doesn’t make returns."

"However, every indication is that the collapse in the number of AP1 and AP2 posts is at least as bad in ETB school as it has been in other schools."

"The Irish education system needs consistent, multi-annual, increased and targeted investment."

"Government needs to invest in increased allocation and staffing to reduce student numbers in all classes, it needs investment to give Special Education Needs (SEN) and Additional Education Needs (AEN) students equality of opportunity and access, so that they have a fair chance."