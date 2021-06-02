TU Dublin student wins editor of the year at 2021 National Student Media Awards

Rebecca Daly, winner of Editor of the Year at the Smedias 2021

A student from Technological University Dublin (TUD) has won Editor of the Year at this year’s National Student Media Awards (Smedia).

Rebecca Daly, a final year journalism student who is set to graduate this autumn, won the award for her work for Dawning Magazine.

Originally from Lusk in north Co Dublin, Ms Daly attended Skerries Community College. She won the award as she “tries to find stories that aren’t covered much elsewhere and find interesting angles and tell new stories”.

The award was sponsored by the Irish Independent, and judged by Ireland Editor Fionnán Sheahan.

In total, four students from TUD won an award this year, but Queen’s University Belfast was the university with the largest awards haul.

Queen’s students won in seven categories, including Radio Documentary of the Year, Journalist of the Year – National Media, Radio Production of the Year – News and Current Affairs, Radio Journalist of the Year, Podcast of the Year, Iriseoireacht trí Ghaeilge – Raidió and the award for Journalism Relating to the Environment.

Trinity College Dublin were close runners up, winning a total of six awards, while UCD and UCC followed with four awards each.

UL and WIT made their mark on the night taking home three awards each, while NUI Galway and Ballyfermot College of Further Education won two awards each.

DCU’s The College View took home Newspaper of the Year, which was judged by Mark Hennessy, News Editor at the Irish Times.

Meanwhile, UL student Mostafa Darwish won Journalist of the Year - which was judged by Sheila Reilly, Head of Editorial Development for the Irish Examiner.

Manager of Oxygen.ie Ciara Mahon said: ‘We are delighted to have another successful year of the Smedia’s, even in an unprecedented situation that we are all living in today.

“This year's standard was phenomenal and we were so impressed with the hard work of these students this year, especially as there was a big jump in entry submissions. I applaud each and every one of you who participated in the Smedia’s 2021.”

This year’s awards took place virtually via a YouTube and Facebook live stream.

There were 260 nominees for 43 contested categories - a 60pc increase in entries.

This year’s judges included award-winning director and screenwriter Robbie Walsh, social media star James Kavanagh and editors and producers from Ireland's leading media organisations. Presenters included Angela Scanlon, Maura Derrane, Muireann O'Connell and Richard Chambers.