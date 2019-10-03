Trinity threatens to cut number of Irish students if funding doesn't rise

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) is threatening to cut its intake of Irish students from next year in the absence of an increase in Government funding for the sector.

Trinity Provost Dr Patrick Prendergast has raised the prospect of an annual 5pc reduction in Irish numbers over the next few years in order to boost its academic staff: student ratio.

No decision has been taken, but the issue is on the table in the context of discussions around the college's next five-year strategic plan, to run from 2020-2024.

Dr Prendergast warned of a possible cut in numbers in a recent newspaper interview, but added that "it would be terrible to have to do that in a way because we are here to serve all our students".

He returned to the theme yesterday in an interview on RTÉ, and it has emerged that the threat is real and the subject of live consideration in Ireland's oldest university.

There are two, inter-related, driving forces for improving the staff:student ratio - to enhance the educational experience for students and to raise Trinity's standing in global university league tables.

International rankings give a high, 30pc, weighting to teaching, including staffing levels and Irish universities are suffering on this metric, blamed on austerity-era funding cuts.

Direct State funding per student is 43pc lower than it was a decade ago - down from about €9,000 to €5,000, which leaves less money for staffing.

In the recent prestigious, 'Times Higher Education' world university rankings, Trinity, the only Irish university in the top 200, plummeted 44 places to 164th.

Trinity's preparations for the strategic plan, including how to improve the student experience, have been going on for some time, but the latest rankings have clearly focused minds even more.

Its current staff:student ratio stands at 18:1, compared with an international average of 16:1 for research-intensive universities. In elite UK universities the ratio is 9/10:1.

Trinity's strategic plan is due to be completed by year-end and, as work progresses, the internal debate includes whether the college should set a target for an improved ratio of 16:1 - which would cost €30m - and, if so, how to achieve it.

A Trinity spokesperson said yesterday: "There are two ways, either we can increase number of staff, or decrease the number of students."

The spokesperson said the possible 5pc cut in the intake of Irish students would be the worst-case scenario, adding: "It is not something we want to do; up to recently our position has been to expand."

The alternative is to find the money to recruit more staff over and above what the Exchequer grant allows. Or, perhaps, a mixture of both.

Trinity is in the throes of a fund-raising campaign aimed at bringing in a total of €400m, which is yielding good results.

The discussions are also looking at whether some of that money should be diverted to spend on recruiting more lecturers.

UCD is also seeking to restore its staff:student to 16:1, through a range of self-financing measures.

