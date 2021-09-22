Trinity students protest at lack of face-to-face teaching and demand refund of fees

Students at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) chanted “let us in” at a protest on the campus today over a lack of in-person classes in the upcoming semester.

The university has implemented a more cautious approach compared to other colleges across the country as students get back to face-to-face learning.

Until October 22, TCD has implemented a 1m social distancing rule, meaning classrooms and lecture halls can facilitate far fewer students than before the pandemic.

President of TCD’s Students’ Union Leah Keogh said the 1m social distancing rule needs to be revisited in order for students to experience more in-person learning.

“The 1m rule initially was conservative but it was justified under the realm that all students would be afforded that in-person experience, but, unfortunately, with the release of timetables last week that hasn't been the case, this was not the dream students were sold,” she said.

“How it’s justified to us at the moment is we are an inner-city campus with a smaller building and accommodation intertwined, but I don't know how much is going to change between now and October 22nd, so it does seem like the most straightforward thing to do is to revisit that 1 metre rule or at least create a solution to ensure that all our spaces are being recognised and students are getting as much in-person (teaching) as possible.”

An Independent alliance of TCD students called Students4Change organised today’s rally and they are calling on the university to either provide them with more in-person education and facilities or refund them some of their fees.

One of the organisers of the protest, Lazlo Molnarfi, said he believes students would have deferred if they knew there were not going to be more in-person classes.

"It’s a spit in the face to students what Trinity has done. Trinity is a for-profit institution so if they had have communicated to us clearly then people would have deferred.

"This is shared by many students - they think they didn’t tell us because they knew they would incur a loss of profit.”

A spokesperson for TCD said this was not the case and the decision to opt for a two-phased approach to reopening followed a lengthy consultation across the college which included health advisors.

They added: “It was communicated promptly. Approximately half of Trinity’s teaching is in-person but each student’s experience depends on his or her course.

“In some courses, the majority of teaching is face-to-face. In others, with large classes, this is not possible.”

India Ryan (21) is from Wicklow and is studying environmental science. She decided for her final year to stay in on-campus accommodation – which costs upwards of €8,000 – instead of commuting three hours a day like she did previously.

However, she said she feels let down by the university as she recently found out she will only have three in-person classes in the next six weeks.

"I feel very let down by the university, I feel like they are only thinking about themselves,” India said.

“I have three tutorials between now and the first of November, I haven’t even been in person yet.

“We were told lectures less than 150 would be in-person so I thought I would be fine, I’ve done the last year and a half online and I just think it’s appalling.”

Students aren’t only looking for more in-person classes but for more facilities to be made available, such as the library.

"The library is open between 9.30am and 4pm but people have lectures between those times, it’s usually open until 10pm,” India said.

"There’s only a 780 person capacity in the library and there's 18,000 students on campus so you have to book a slot a day or two in advance, which I think is appalling because we are here to learn and that's a barrier to learning.”

TCD Provost Linda Doyle said there were a couple of reasons why the university decided to take a more conservative approach compared to other colleges, but it was “mainly a public health decision”.

She added: “The minister said different universities could do a risk analysis and decide what was appropriate for them and we have some very good health advisors here and all of them said this approach was right for us with the shape and size of the campus.

"We’ve still to see what’s going to happen in the next few weeks. We felt for the safety of students and staff it’s the best thing for us to do.”

Jack Nolan (19) who is from Dublin and is studying history and politics said he helped organise the protest because he believes Trinity “clearly has no respect for students wellbeing”.

He added: “People were promised a proper educational experience for the money we paid but as evidence by this great turn out students are very dissatisfied.

“Our temporary demands are that we get a proper in-person education or we get refunds.”

USI vice president for the Dublin Region, Caoimhe O’Carroll, said TCD is an outlier among Dublin universities for in-person teaching.

“I would say [TCD] are outliers with how dire it is, but that's not 100pc yet because some [universities] haven't started teaching yet,” she said.

"Face-to-face learning is our bread and butter and students deserve it after a year and a half online.”