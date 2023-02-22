Trinity College says ‘sorry’, as it prepares to return 13 human skulls to Inishbofin

Trinity College Dublin is returning 13 human skulls to Inishbofin island, 133 years after they were removed without permission.

The Trinity board, meeting today, approved the move, which followed research and public consultatlon by a working group set up explore how to deal with some uncomfortable issues from the university’s 431-year history.

Further engagement will now take place with the Inishbofin community to identify the appropriate way of returning the remains.

It is part of an international trend that has seen universities, museums and cultural institutions begin the process of returning or repatriating human remains to descendant communities.

The Trinity Legacies Group is also examining other issues, including the naming of its Berkeley Library after a slave owner.

The Inishbofin skulls are among more than 484 human remains brought to Trinity from various parts of the globe, mostly between the 18th and early 20th centuries, and used either for teaching or as research specimens.

Human remains were brought to Trinity from several sites in the west of Ireland in the 1890s.

At the time there was interest in fields including craniometry (measurement of the cranium) and anthropometry (scientific measurement of individuals).

The skulls are currently stored in Trinity’s Old Anatomy Museum and, over the years, were used either for teaching or as research specimens.

They were taken from a recess in a church wall on the island in 1890 by two academics connected with Trinity, Andrew F Dixon, later a professor of anatomy, and Alfred C Haddon, without the consent of islanders.

Recently, islanders have been seeking their return.

Last autumn, September, Trinity provost Professor Linda Doyle organised a meeting between representatives of the university and the Inishbofin community where it was agreed that a process would be established to explore the issue.

Subsequently, Trinity academics attended a public consultation in Inishbofin to discuss the process with island community.

Trinity Provost Dr Linda Doyle said today that she was “sorry for the upset that was caused by our retaining of these remains and I thank the Inishbofin community for their advocacy and engagement with us on this issue.”

She added: “We will now work with the community to ensure that the remains are returned in a respectful manner and in accordance with the community’s wishes.”

Prof. Eoin O’Sullivan, who is Senior Dean and Chair of Trinity Legacies Review Working Group said “the evidence-based process Trinity has engaged in has, we believe, proved its worth.

“The Trinity Legacies Review Working Group will continue to engage with Trinity’s legacy issues on a case-by-case basis.”

The Inishbofin remains are the first case to be considered by the working group whose role is to collate and document evidence on legacy issues.

The group comprising Trinity students, professional staff, academic staff as well as external members, commissioned an evidence-based review of the issues around the Inishbofin crania late last year.

Trinity also consulted with the National Museum, which clarified that the removal of the crania pre-dated the National Monuments Act, 1930) and therefore the question of State ownership dis not arise.