Trinity College rises nine places in world’s top universities league

Trinity College Dublin has risen nine places in the latest league of the world’s top universities.

Ireland’s oldest university is placed 155th in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2021.

This year’s result was helped by a strong performance in research, one of the main categories on which the overall score is based.

Read More

Trinity’s Dean of Research Professor Linda Doyle expressed delight at its improved position in this measure

“Excellence in research lies at the heart of our identity as a university and has a fundamental influence on our teaching,” she said.

“This speaks to the quality of our researchers, who are excelling in difficult times in which funding is harder to come by than ever.”

However, most other Irish universities have remained in the same position, or dropped, as global competition in the world of higher education intensifies.

Irish universities have been struggling in rankings such as this since the financial crash when there was a significant cut in Government funding, which has not been restored. State funding per student is at 40pc of what it was a decade ago.

In second place for Ireland in these prestigious rankings is the Royal College of Surgeons, holding steady in the 201-250th category.

Next comes University College Dublin, which has dipped this year from the 201-250th band into the 251-30th grouping.

NUI Galway and University College Cork are both in the 301-350th band, followed by Maynooth University in the 401-500 grouping.

Dublin City University and the University of Limerick are ranked between 501-600th, while TU Dublin is placed in the 801-1000th category.

The rankings are based on five indicators - as well as research, scores are awarded for teaching, citations, international outlook and income from industry .

The Times Higher 2021 rankings are topped by the UK’s University of Oxford for the fifth consecutive year, while the US dominates the top 10 with a record eight places.

But Asia has entered the Top 20 for the first time, signalling wider challenges for the west.

In an indication of intensifying global competition, the 17th edition of the rankings sees a record 18 countries and regions represented in the top 100, and 93 represented overall.

Also this year, a record 1,527 institutions qualify for the 2021 edition, a 9pc increase from the 2020 rankings when 1,397 institutions qualified.

Read More

Online Editors