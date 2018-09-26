Trinity College falls in international university league table

Trinity College Dublin has fallen three places to 120th in the prestigious, Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2019.

The slip has been attributed to increased competition from high spending universities around the world, as the higher education sector in Ireland continues it battle with the Government for more investment.

It marks a retrograde step in more ways than one because, last year, Trinity had jumped 14 places to 117th position.

After Trinity, University College Dublin and the Royal College of Surgeons are next in line for Ireland, in the 201-250th bracket, both unchanged since last year.

Overall, Ireland retains nine universities – RCSI and Dublin Institute of Technology are included – in the top 1,000 worldwide. Only two Irish institutions progress this year - University College Cork ascending to the top 350 and Maynooth University into the top 400.

Ellie Bothwell, the rankings editor for UK-based THE, said there “were examples of progress from Ireland this year, but the broader picture does give cause for concern, with several declining or remaining static”.

She said the country boasted immense potential for greater higher education success and visibility globally – and had a real opportunity ahead of it.

“Somewhat like Canada – as the US becomes more inward-looking – Ireland has an opportunity to reap the benefits of being open to the world, as Britain grapples with the potential impacts and restrictions of Brexit and tightened international student numbers. But to excel, its universities will require strong investment, the drive and ability to attract and retain the very best global talent, and a much-strengthened focus on research.”

Although it dropped three places, Trinity’s result was helped by high scores in research and citations.

Trinity’s highest score was in international outlook, which demonstrates the university’s capacity to attract staff and students from around the world, as well as participate in and leading significant international research collaborations, while it suffered a dip in its teaching score.

Professor Linda Doyle, who is dean of research at Trinity, welcomed the university’s increase in performance across four of five ranking categories.

Bur she said it was “a measure of how competitive the field is that better performance on our part is not reflected in the rankings. Increased investments made by our global competition versus a reduced government investment in Ireland continue to have a direct impact on the rankings”.

Funding to Irish universities was cut by about 30pc during the austerity-era, while a cap on the number of permanent employees has led to a 20pc reduction in staff numbers.

Oxford and Cambridge retain the top two positions in the THE 2019 listing – but Japan surpasses UK as second most-represented. While the US still dominates the table, China, which, like other emerging nations position universities at the heart of national economic growth strategies, is rising swiftly.

