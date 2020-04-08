Trinity College exam chiefs given discretion for marking students who did not perform well due to coronavirus crisis

Exam chiefs at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) have been given more discretion to adjust the marks of final year students who feel they did not perform as well as expected because of the Covid-19 crisis.

It is part of a “safety net” of measures announced by Trinity today in response to difficulties facing students arising from the public health emergency.

Trinity’s Academic Council today approved a series of changes to normal arrangements covering:

*Deferral options for students unable to complete final assessments

*Resits to be offered to some students in passed modules

*Discretionary powers to boards of examiners for final-year students.

Arising from the enforced shutdown of the education system and social distancing requirements, Trinity, in line with the rest of the higher and further sectors, has made comprehensive changes to its assessment regime.

As an alternative to traditional exams, the university has switched to assignments, take-home exams or real-time online exams to facilitate students to complete their assessments, while maintaining academic integrity.

Prof Kevin Mitchell, Senior Lecturer/ Dean of Undergraduate Studies said their goal was to ensure that every student could complete their studies for this year and either graduate or progress to the next year as normal.

“However we recognise the unprecedented levels of stress that many students are under and the challenges they will face in completing these assessments to the best of their abilities.

These additional measures will, we believe, provide a safety net for students affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The health and wellbeing of our students is paramount.”

Under the exceptional arrangements, students who feel unable to attempt their assessments can apply for a deferral until a “reassessment session” at the end of the summer - the precise timing cannot be specified now due to Covid-19 situation.

Such assessments will be treated as a first attempt and accommodations will be made to offer a second attempt, if necessary, prior to the start of the next academic year.

There is also provision for retrospective deferral, and students who attempt assessments but find that they were not able to perform as expected can also apply for a deferral to the reassessment session.

Students in fourth and fifth year of integrated programmes may also apply to re-sit any second semester assessments in the “reassessment session” to try and improve results. Requests to do so can be made after exam marks have been published.

Another measure will allow progression for students who meet the overall pass mark for the year, but fail a module in this assessment session.

And boards of examiners are being given discretionary powers in cases where final year students pass, but feel unable to achieve the kind of result they would have hoped for under normal conditions.

“Trinity will instruct boards of examiners to consider a student’s overall profile of marks. Where significantly lower grades are attained on modules in the final assessments, they are asked to adjust a student’s overall mark in a manner they deem justified,” the college stated.

Prof Mitchell said boards of examiners already had certain powers in this area, but they could apply “more discretion than normal”.

Trinity will also identify on students’ transcripts any modules taken in the time of the Covid-19 crisis, which will flag exceptional circumstances to any prospective employers.

There has been a major campaign in the UK - taken up by some students in Ireland – calling for a “no detriment” policy guaranteeing that students could not get a final grade that fell below their current grade point average.

Prof Mitchell said Trinity did not operate a grade point average system.

The Trinity statement referred to the 'no detriment' request and said the college believed that its measures outlined offer the best way to offset the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, in a manner compatible with its progression and award regulations and assessment practices.









