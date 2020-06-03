Trinity College Dublin confirms new term start date as September 28

Trinity College Dublin will start its new term on September 28, with first year students coming on board a week earlier for orientation.

The start dates, two weeks later than usual, are in line with most other higher education institutions.

Orientation for new students will include some online introductory sessions on the use of the digital/online teaching and some elements of face-to-face activity dependent on government social distancing protocols at the time.

And, with the university expecting some requirement to observe social distancing into early 2021, the new academic year will see a hybrid approach to tuition.

There will be “as much face-to-face teaching and learning as possible”, the college said, but also a reliance on online methods.

A statement issued today envisages online lectures for larger class groupings and face-to-face seminars, tutorials and laboratory classes for smaller groups.

Trinity Provost Dr Patrick Prendergast said they were committed to continuing with face-to-face education as a core element of the experience of attending Trinity

Last week, Trinity announced that Erasmus exchanges will go ahead in the first semester, should students wish to avail of them.

