Trinity College Dublin has backed down on plans to introduce a fee of €450 for repeat exams.

Trinity College backs down on plans to introduce €450 fee for repeat exams

The Trinity board has agree to examine other options, in collaboration with a committee of students, and report back in a year’s time.

The TCD board has also agreed to give "fee certainty" to post graduate students and others who pay full fees at undergraduate level. The u-turn comes after massive student protest at the university last month, including a sit-in in the dining hall.

The deal comes after a week of discussions between college officers and representatives of the TCD Students’ Union and the Graduate Students’ Union. Trinity Provost Dr Patrick Prendergast said he had undertaken "to seriously consider alternative proposals, and we have done so."

He said he looked forward to "continuing the dialogue with student representatives to find a solution to the issues confronting Irish higher education, taking account of both fairness to all students and the college’s financial position." Trinity is carrying a budget deficit and, like other Irish universities, it says cuts in Government funding have had a severe impact on its financial position.

They have been campaigning for a new funding regime.

