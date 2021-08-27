Trinity College adopts a two-phase approach to re-opening campus

Trinity College Dublin is adopting a two-phase approach to returning to campus from next month to take account of the evolving public health situation.

Up until the end of October it will operate strict social distancing rules that will limit activity, such as capping the maximum number of students at in-person lectures.

From November 1, the regulations will be relaxed to allow for many more in-person campus experiences, provided trends in infection rates, vaccine up-take and public health guidelines are all pointing the right way.

Read More

Trinity Provost Professor Linda Doyle advised of the university’s plans for safe re-opening, from September 6, in an email to staff and students today.

While staff and students will be welcomed back, initially the campus will not be open to the general public and its front gate will be closed

Higher education institutions have been shut to students and staff, for all but very limited circumstances, for 18 months and return arrangements will vary depending on the local context.

University College Dublin announced last week that it would be re-opening without a requirement for social distancing of students in lectures, although they would be required to wear a mask. That will allow for full size lectures of 500 students.

Trinity said that the pact on a safe return signed with Government recognised that no one size fits all and that each college had to carry out a risk assessment.

Factors in the re-opening deliberations at the 429-year-old university included that its main campus is compact and contained within the city centre, that many of its buildings are older and that rooms and lecture theatres in the main campus are not very large.

“We believe indoor social-distancing must, for now, continue to be a part of our planned return, so we can ensure that our staff and students are safe,” the message stated .

Lectures, labs and tutorials will be subject to one metre social distancing with mandatory mask and lecturers distanced by two metres from students.

Any lecture, lab or tutorial that can conform to these criteria in its allocated space, will go ahead, with no time limit for labs.

In seeking to achieve an in-person learning experience for all students, Trinity says measures such as rotated attendance are being explored.

Staff have been told that time-tabled in-person events should finish at 15 minutes to the hour to allow for changeover. Trinity is also currently measuring the fresh air supply in 400 teaching spaces and notices will posted outside each of these rooms to confirm that European minimum standards are being met.

Library and study spaces will continue to operate at two metre social distancing with mandatory mask-wearing and a one hour 45 minute limit and booking system will remain in place.

Research space will operate at one metre social distancing with masks, however, where all occupants are vaccinated, no social distancing will be required.

Residents of campus accommodation who are sharing a room must have a valid EU Digital Covid Certificate or evidence of full vaccination with a vaccine approved in Ireland.