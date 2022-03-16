Tributes paid to Dr Miriam Hederman O’Brien

Tributes have been paid to Dr Miriam Hederman O’Brien, who died on Monday.

Dr Hederman O’Brien (89) had a distinguished career in public affairs in Ireland and Europe, including being the first female chancellor of a university in Ireland.

More than a decade earlier, when she was appointed to the board of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in 1985, she was the first woman on the board of an Irish plc.

Dr Hederman O’Brien served as chancellor of the University of Limerick (UL) from 1998-2002, and the university led to the tributes today.

Current UL chancellor Mary Harney said Dr Hederman O’Brien was an inspirational role model and Irish society was enriched by her leadership and scholarship.

UL President Professor Kerstin Mey said the university benefited hugely from Dr Hederman O’Brien’s “leadership, her enthusiastic engagement, her vast experience and wise counsel over the term of her time in office”.

Prof Mey said she had contributed in great measure to Irish and European society through her participation and leadership of a diverse range of councils, commissions and research bodies in Ireland and abroad.”

Dr Hederman O’Brien completed an undergraduate arts degree in UCD and was called to the Bar a few years later. In her student years she was a founder member of the European Youth Movement, and that interest in Europe continued through her life.

Dr Hederman O’Brien’s post-graduate studies included a Killeen Fellowship in TCD where she explored exchange training, education and professional formation between Ireland and Poland, Hungary and Czechoslovakia. She was awarded the European Silver Order of Merit Medal in 1984 and Order of Merit of the President of Poland in 1992.

She spent her early working years as a journalist, writing about education and women’s rights, both for broadcast and written media, at home and abroad.

A varied and distinguished career in public life followed, covering areas including Freedom of Information legislation, the judicial system, health services, social partnership, the civil service, taxation and the media.

Dr Hederman O’Brien’s expertise and leadership were frequently called upon to tackle testing issues for Irish society and the economy. Among others, she chaired of the Commission on Taxation in the 1980s, the Expert Group Enquiry into the Blood Transfusion Service Board , the Commission on Funding of the Irish Health Services 1989, the Broadcasting Complaints Commission 1977-1980 and the Forum on Youth Homelessness in the Eastern Health Board Region Report of 2000.

A talented pianist, her support for and engagement with cultural life included a period as director of Dublin Grand Opera Society .

A native of Naas, Co. Kildare, Dr Hederman O’Brien settled in Malahide, Co Dublin, with her late husband, Bill. She is survived her five children, Donat, Aoife, Eilis, Dervilla and Murrough, and her ten grandchildren

The funeral mass for Dr Hederman O'Brien will take place at St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide on Saturday morning at 10am, followed by a burial service in Fingal cemetery.



