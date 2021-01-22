‘Transmission levels are too high’ – HSE’s Dr Colm Henry casts doubt over schools reopening as planned

Dr Colm Henry said it’s “tragic” that we are talking about school closures again. Stock image

The country needs to reach a much lower level of transmission before staff and pupils begin mixing in schools, said Dr Colm Henry.

However, the HSE chief clinical officer stated that he hopes priority status is given to special needs education.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said it’s “tragic” that we are talking about school closures again.

“We learned in the first surge how much harm was done to children, especially early years children and special needs environments, and this is due to the pause of their education,” Dr Henry said.

“So, certainly no one wants to see this protracted like the first time. But, the transmission levels are currently too high, ten times what they were in early December.

“They need to reduce to a much lower level before we can add any additional risk to a crowding and mixing of people in school settings.”

Dr Henry said he hopes elements of education will be focused on, “especially special needs who are perhaps much more vulnerable to the lockdown than other elements of education.”

He added: “Our hope is that there will be some approach to giving priority status to certain elements of the education sector.”

In-person special education was due to resume yesterday, however, the Government was forced to abandon these plans in the face of union opposition.

At the heart of the unions’ opposition are high Covid infection rates and what school staff see as a conflict in asking them to go back to work when the general public is told to stay at home.

Education Minister Normal Foley said it was the first time that unions had refused to accept the advice provided by public health specialists.

Talks resumed yesterday between the Department of Education, the Irish National Teacher’s Association (INTO) and SNA trade union Fórsa on how to re-open special education with cooperation from union members.

Online Editors