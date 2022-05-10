Transition Year student Kate shows a ‘great interview is more than getting answers’

Kate Lynch, a student at The Institute of Education, Dublin, was named the overall Student Journalist of the Year. Photo: Paul Sherwood

Transition Year students who are already displaying the skills required of good journalists were honoured by the newspaper industry today.

Kate Lynch, overall winner of the Press Pass Student Journalists of the Year 2022, showed she clearly understood that a “great interview is more than getting answers, but is also those small details or observations that can bring a subject alive”.

The student at the Institute of Education, Dublin took the top prize for a feature that included an interview with the new Trinity Provost, Professor Linda Doyle

Chairman of the judging panel Michael Foley, Professor Emeritus of Journalism, TU Dublin, described the interview as “mature, engaging and insightful; it was confident without being blasé”.

Kate was one of several winners of the NewsBrands Ireland Press Pass competition, with prizes awarded for news writing, features, opinion, sports journalism, photojournalism, and best school newspaper.

Press Pass is a Transition Year programme which seeks to teach literacy and critical thinking skills, and encourage students to analyse content and form opinions about important social issues.

Running since 2012, more than 10,000 students in schools all over the country engaged with the programme this year.

Participating schools receive access to free digital news, a teacher’s lesson plan, and a specially created student workbook and, this year, the Department of Education’s Junior Cycle for Teachers Support service was also involved.

Students are encouraged to engage with newspapers and digital news in the classroom, to analyse the journalism and then to create their own original journalism, the best of which is entered into the national competition.

Category winners are:

News

1st place – Seán Kenefick, Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal, Co Cork

2nd place – Aoife Nic Chinnéide, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle, Co Kerry

3rd place – Emily Nic Gearailt, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle, Co Kerry

School Newspaper

1st place – Presentation De La Salle Bagenalstown Secondary School, Co Carlow

2nd place – Fingal Community College, Co Dublin

3rd place – Moyne Community School, Co Longford

Opinion

1st place – Catherine Brennan, Presentation Secondary School, Wexford

2nd place – Felix Somers, Presentation Secondary School, Wexford

3rd place – Nanette McCartney, Millstreet Community School, Co Cork

Features

1st place – Gemma Gannon, Coláiste Muire, Ennis, Co Clare

2nd place – Fearne Morrisey, The Institute of Education Dublin

3rd place ­– Kerrie Ní Bheaglaoich, Coláiste Iosagáin, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Sports

1st place – Sophie O’Reilly, St Aloysius College, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork

2nd place – Aoibhe Horan, Presentation Secondary School, Milltown

3rd place – Lauren Barrett-Melleney, St. Mary’s Secondary School, Macroom, Co Cork

PhotoJournalism

1st place – Tia Kenneally, Blackwater Community School, Lismore, Co Waterford

2nd place – Jake Sparks, Presentation Secondary School, Milltown, Co Kerry

3rd place – Ellie Ní Mhuirgheasa, Gaelscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal, Co Cork