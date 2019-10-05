Top teachers recognised at DCU awards

FOUR proud teachers scooped awards as the most inspirational educators in the country at a ceremony at the Helix in DCU.

Among the top teachers was retired Nora Duffy, who taught at St Joseph’s Co-Ed, East Wall.

Ms Duffy was one of four inspiring teachers – one from each province in Ireland – to receive an inaugural ‘Teachers Inspire Ireland Desmond Award’.

“Nora demonstrated a deep and long-lasting commitment to her local community and taught generations of families in the East Wall area,” the organisers said.

Ms Duffy is originally from Donegal, but moved to Dublin in the 1960s and “inspired generations to pursue their passions and dreams”.

“Indeed, such was her impact that many of her students went on to become teachers, and in the case of her nominator, returned to work beside her in St Joseph’s Co-Ed.”

Retired teacher Seamas Cassidy, who taught at Tuam CBS, Co Galway, Sinead O’Mahony, who teaches at the Mid-West School for the Deaf, in Limerick, and Kelly Loughran, a teacher at Beech Hill College, Monaghan, were the other recipients among 400 nominees.

RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan was presenter of the event, which was supported by businessman and philanthropist Dermot Desmond.

President of DCU, Professor Brian MacCraith, said the motivation behind Teachers

Inspire was to create a platform that would highlight the work of exceptional teachers

