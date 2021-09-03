Top smiles: Student who received 8H1’s thanks granny who lit candles for support

Friends and Creagh College Leaving Cert students Amy Costello [19] and Aoife Byrne [18] both from Gorey and who both received 613 points Picture: Frank McGrath

Creagh College Leaving Cert student Dilon Walsh [18] from Gorey who received 613 points pictured after students gathered at the school. Picture: Frank McGrath

Creagh College Leaving Cert students Jola Szczesniak [18] with Courtney Fegan [18] and Georgia Hempenstell [17] all from Gorey. Picture: Frank McGrath

A student who this morning received 8H1's in the Leaving Certificate was fulsome in his praise for his grandparents who have been busy "lighting candles" in the run up to results day.

Alex Lynch, who is a pupil of Christian Brothers College (CBC) in Cork, said that he was "over the moon" even though he was finding it difficult to absorb receiving top marks across the board.

"I had excitement and nerves and a bit of broken sleep. The (Leaving Certificate) has been stressful obviously and a bit unnerving at times because there were all different reports saying that the exams would be cancelled and that there would be predicted grades. At last we got a bit of clarity."

Read More

Alex plans to study medicine at UCC. He paid tribute to the support of his family - particularly his grandparents Tim and Eileen Ring in Lombardstown and his grandmother Noreen Lynch in Cobh.

"All the candles they lit and the cards they sent have finally paid off. My nana (in Cobh) is over the moon. She was probably even more nervous than I was."

Expand Close Creagh College Leaving Cert students Jola Szczesniak [18] with Courtney Fegan [18] and Georgia Hempenstell [17] all from Gorey. Picture: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Creagh College Leaving Cert students Jola Szczesniak [18] with Courtney Fegan [18] and Georgia Hempenstell [17] all from Gorey. Picture: Frank McGrath

His proud mother Margaret Ring said she was delighted for Alex who "worked so hard."

"He deserves it. He has been very cool. It has been a calm house much to my surprise. He has been a joy. We are going to my parents’ house this afternoon because my mother is thrilled. We are going there to let them give him a big hug. "

Margaret says that Alex is of a kind disposition and rang his grandparents for chats during the Covid lockdown.

Meanwhile, it was a proud day for the Hayden family of Rochestown in Cork with 19-year-old twins Stephen and Robert receiving excellent results. The twins were within a handful of points of each other.

Expand Close Creagh College Leaving Cert student Dilon Walsh [18] from Gorey who received 613 points pictured after students gathered at the school. Picture: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Creagh College Leaving Cert student Dilon Walsh [18] from Gorey who received 613 points pictured after students gathered at the school. Picture: Frank McGrath

Stephen received 7 H1's and expressed relief to have done so well after the difficulties Covid caused students in their final year.

"I remember in April and it would be dark and you would be doing accounting for hours and then you would finish the day off with a call with friends. There wasn't much distraction from it.

“After the pre's the restrictions were still there and we were the only ones in the school for a while. That was really tough. You don't really have the social outlet which was hard.

“With the mask, the way you are separated at tables. You don't think it is going to have such an effect but it does. January, February through to April were tough months. My mood was very much linked with the Government policy at the time.

“But it timed out really well. We just stayed focused. We realised we were in a really bad situation with Covid but we had a clear way of getting out of it.

“We knew that if we stayed focused we would get a good Leaving Cert. Get in to college and have a great time there."

Robert Hayden said having his twin brother in the same house was a big motivator.

Expand Close Creagh College Leaving Cert student James Keys [18] from Gorey who received 579 points Picture: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Creagh College Leaving Cert student James Keys [18] from Gorey who received 579 points Picture: Frank McGrath

"During the lockdown you couldn't see your classmates. You didn't have those people around to help you push yourself. I could see that Stephen was putting in the work so I had to do it. It was a visual motivation."

The brothers plan to study at Trinity College Dublin. Stephen has accommodation booked in the Halls whilst Robert is still looking for a place to rent. The brothers are close and will meet for lunch a few times a week. However, they are looking forward to having their own identities in different courses.

Stephen and Robert were joined at CBC by their parents Pauline and Conor. Conor said it was "bittersweet " to see the boys go off to Dublin

"We are going from a house of five to three and the two dogs. It is nice (for the boys) to be able to leave town (for college). "

Pauline said that "granny lives in Dublin" so the siblings l won't be without support or backup. She praised the twins for being there for each other during the stressful exam process.

"It was a definite help during lockdown that they had each other. It would have been very isolating if it was just one."

Nine students at CBC received 625 points with Alex Lynch receiving H1’s across the board in eight subjects.

Expand Close Friends and Creagh College Leaving Cert students Amy Costello [19] and Aoife Byrne [18] both from Gorey and who both received 613 points Picture: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Friends and Creagh College Leaving Cert students Amy Costello [19] and Aoife Byrne [18] both from Gorey and who both received 613 points Picture: Frank McGrath

Meanwhile, with four H1s in his pocket, one student is planning to return to school as a teacher after college.

Karl Fitzpatrick, 18, from Pobalscoil Neasáin in Baldoyle, Dublin, gained a H1 in geography, art, biology and music.

And now Karl intends to pursue his dream of becoming a secondary school teacher.

“I am over the moon, so happy,” Karl, from Coolock, north Dublin, said.

“I logged onto the portal online at 10am. I was waiting all morning to see the results.

“I was up at 8am just waiting for the results to come out.

“I will hopefully go to DCU to study Irish and geography and become a secondary school teacher.

“I will find out on Tuesday about college offers. I just really like the school environment and working with people and having that interaction.

“And I found teachers to be all really great during my time at school.

“I really enjoyed school, I will miss it but I’m excited to move on.”

Karl, who secured 601 points in total, said the pandemic had presented a great deal of challenges to this year’s Leaving Cert students but he felt he’d overcome them as much as possible.

“I took the pandemic one step at a time,” he said.

“Everyone was overthinking. I took it slow and got there in the end.”

However, the young student was very aware that not everyone would have gained the results they’d hoped for and he had a word of comfort for them.

“I’d say to anyone else who isn’t happy today, to know you did your best. The past two years were hard enough, with the pandemic,” he said.

Karl felt the hybrid model of examination was the perfect solution to studying during the pandemic, however.

And he felt it was important the education system “took the pressure off” young people at this time.

“I thought the system was really good,” he said. “It was a relief that the pressure of just sitting exams was off.

“It was nice to know teachers could predict a grade. Obviously the pandemic has been hard on young people’s mental health.

“And students had missed so much time and online classes didn’t suit everyone.”

But regardless of college places or future plans, the most important matter today is marking the occasion with a spot of fun.

“We are going out tonight with friends for food, can’t wait,” Karl said.