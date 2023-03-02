Tolü Makay pays tribute to ETB school as ‘almost the first place I was allowed to express myself’

RTÉ newsreader Ray Kennedy, with Lauren Harding, school ethos team leader and student, Henry Ncube along with Tolü Makay, at the inaugural ETB Excellence Awards today

It was a trip down memory lane for singer songwriter Tolü Makay as she paid tribute to a midlands post-primary school as “almost the first place I was allowed to express myself”.

Ms Makay, a former pupil at Tullamore College, Co Offaly was honouring the creative talents of another midlands student, Henry Ncube of Dunamase College, in neighbouring Co Laois.

Both schools are under the umbrella of the Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB). Ms Makay presented Mr Ncube with creative learner award for a video he inspired, and starred in, using rap to showcase his school’s inclusive values.

Ms Makay, who was born in Nigerian and came to Ireland when she was five, recalled how, when arriving in an ETB school, “they look like you are a person who has dreams and hopes and ideas.”

It was, she said, “almost the first place that I was allowed to express myself”.

Ms Makay was among those presenting inaugural ETB Excellence Awards to students and staff in schools, colleges and further education and training (FET) centres operating under the country’s education and training boards (ETBs)

The awards ceremony, marking the 10-year-milestone of ETBs, in Croke Park, was hosted by RTÉ news anchor, Ray Kennedy, another former ETB student, who studied journalism at Coláiste Dhulaigh, Dublin.

Collectively, the 16 ETBs have responsibility for 27 community national schools and 250 post-primary schools with over 117,000 students. They also deliver further education and training to 226,000 learners annually, oversee apprenticeships and traineeships and run youth services.

The awards recognised many facets of the ETB system including excellence in education, excellence in Irish language education, equality, youth services, care, respect and contribution to the community.

There was a special ETB Hero award for metalwork instructor, John Lavin, of Ballinrobe Youthreach (Mayo, Sligo & Leitrim ETB), which provides opportunities for people who left school without formal qualifications to build on their education.

The award recognises someone who has made an exceptional contribution to their ETB community and embodies the core values of excellence, care, respect, community, and equality.

Beyond his work in Youthreach, Mr. Lavin has been involved in a number of initiatives, most notably his Ireland to Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

He organised and drove a 40-foot container truck filled with supplies across Europe into Ukraine to support Ukrainians after the Russian invasion. He has also been involved in an initiative to support victims of domestic abuse, as well as organising a Shoe Box appeal for the people of Albania.